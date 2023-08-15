SUNY ONEONTA
The following area students graduated from SUNY Oneonta in May. Madison Bancroft of Schuyler Lake, Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Christine Finch of Cooperstown, Kayleigh Osborn of West Winfield, Nicholas Zamelis of Cooperstown, and Dominick Zupo of Milford.
TUFTS UNIVERSITY
William Friedman of Cooperstown graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology in May from Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts.
MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
Pamela DeVita of Cooperstown graduated with a Master of Science degree in defense and strategic studies in May from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
EMERSON COLLEGE
Kaitlin Curtis of Cooperstown received a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing communication from Emerson College in Boston in May.
CLARKSON UNIVERSITY
The following area students were awarded degrees in May by Clarkston University in Potsdam.
Delaney Holohan of Cooperstown received a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and management, project management minor.
Loren Harmon of Hartwick received a Master of Science degree in environmental science and engineering.
Hannah Gigliotti of West Winfield received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in biology, medicine and healthcare minor, psychology minor.
Taylor Murch of Laurens received a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in aeronautical engineering, mechanical engineering, mathematics minor.
UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI
Brendan Lohan of Cooperstown is among the more than 3,100 students who earned their degrees from the University of Mississippi in May. Lohan, who majored in management, received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the School of Business Administration.
ELMIRA COLLEGE
Willow Tompkins of Worcester, graduated from Elmira College on June 4, with a Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.