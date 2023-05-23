THE UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
Cooperstown residents John P. Lambert and Isaac Huntsman were among those awarded degrees at the May commencement ceremony at The University of Scranton in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Lambert earned a Bachelor of Science degree in management.
Huntsman earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree in nurse anesthesia.
MOHAWK VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE
The following area students are May graduates of Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, Sean Barber of Cooperstown, Kaitlyn Fitch of West Winfield, Kimberly Grimm-Felski of Richfield Springs, Betty Lyman of Richfield Springs, Althea Prime of Cherry Valley, Miguel Sagario of Hartwick, Robert Wadsworth of West Winfield, and Kalub Wick of Cooperstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.