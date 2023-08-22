The Friends of the Oneonta Community Health Center has announced it was awarded a grant of $2,500 from the Community Foundation of Otsego County. The grant will "contribute towards the vital malpractice insurance component of FOCCHC's health services, further strengthening their commitment to providing quality healthcare to the local community," according to a media release from the organization.
"We are thrilled to receive this significant grant from the Community Foundation of Otsego County," said Sue Kenny, a FOCHC board member. "This funding will play a crucial role in ensuring that we can continue to provide essential health services to our community members while maintaining the highest standards of care."
Through volunteer licensed medical professionals, OCHC provides primary and preventive care to eligible patients. It also helps eligible patients enroll in county, state or federal health insurance programs and obtain needed medications and advanced care, the release said.
According to the release, services provided by the OCHC include but are not limited to:
• Acute, regular and preventative health care;
• Management of some chronic and long-term medical conditions such as diabetes, COPD, asthma and high blood pressure;
• Transgender health services;
• Referrals to specialists;
• Dental care and vision referrals;
• CDC physicals;
• Nutrition and dietary counseling;
• Mental health counseling;
• Help obtaining free or affordable medications.
To be eligible for services at the OCHC, an individuals household incomes may not exceed 300% of the 2022 poverty level established by the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The center is open Tuesday evenings from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call 607-433-0300. For more information, visit oneontahealthcenter.org or call 607-433-0300.
