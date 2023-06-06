The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties a $10,000 grant to support adult literacy.
According to a media release from Literacy Volunteers, the local grant is a part of the foundation’s largest, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates.
“We are overjoyed to receive this generous grant,” said Thomas Beattie, president of the Board of Directors. “It will enable us to continue our mission to empower people and strengthen community through literacy, as we have done for the past 50 years. Our clients include both native speakers and those for whom English is a new language. It is a delight to work with them and monitor their progress.”
According to the release, Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties “provides free, confidential tutoring for out-of-school adults ages 16 and over whose low literacy impinges on their ability to function in society and have fulfilled lives.” Trained volunteers, many of them retired teachers, “help students to meet such goals as obtaining a driver’s license, securing a job or a better job, pursuing formal education, assisting their children with homework, and negotiating the tasks of everyday life in an English-speaking community,” the release said.
“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children, and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of “Serving Others.” We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”
Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties is at 155 Main Street, Suite E, in Oneonta. For more information or to access services, call 607-287-0026, email lvodc607@gmail.com, or go to the website, www.lvodc.org.
