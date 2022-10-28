I have been on a college or university campus in one capacity or another for more than 30 years and, therefore, I have been a member of several different local communities, many of them also home to a public, regional, comprehensive college. I can tell you that there is something exceptional about Oneonta. The unique combination of educational institutions, non-profits, healthcare organizations, corporations, and recreation and entertainment opportunities make our local region an ideal hub of collaboration, innovation and progress.
On Friday, Oct. 14, I was officially inaugurated as SUNY Oneonta’s ninth president. The ceremony was wonderful, and I deeply appreciate all the local residents, alumni, faculty, staff and students who attended. When I was first asked about an inauguration and what I might want to see in the ceremony, I knew I wanted the focus to be on SUNY Oneonta as a whole and our important relationship with the surrounding community. Thanks to the dedication, time and generosity of dozens of people, both on campus and off, that vision came to life, and I am truly grateful.
The very best of what SUNY Oneonta and the greater Oneonta community do and have to offer was highlighted during the Colors of Oneonta art exhibit at Foothills Performing Arts Center, the Town and Gown museum exhibit at the Greater Oneonta Historical Society, the Sounds of Oneonta concert at the B-Side Ballroom, and the Celebration of Teaching and Learning and Taste of Oneonta food festival on campus. Nature and the City of the Hills also put on a show with beautiful fall foliage that gave the week an extra-special touch. Thank you to all who were involved in the organization of the events and to those who joined in the celebrations.
The opportunity to celebrate our connections with the local community was fantastic, and I hope we can continue to do so often. Expanding opportunities for collaboration will enhance the experience for our students, college employees and local residents, alike, and provide mutually beneficial outcomes for the institution, Oneonta and Otsego County.
It is my goal to help ensure that SUNY Oneonta continues to be relevant to not only the students, faculty and staff on campus, but to our local region. Institutions such as SUNY Oneonta must engage with challenges, propose solutions and jump into the trenches of social, economic, scientific and moral issues.
We must be a critical collaborator with other local organizations, be a beacon of representation and advance knowledge to benefit the community in which we reside. The college’s future is inextricably linked to the future of our city, town and county. As I have mentioned in other forums before, it is my goal to ensure that SUNY Oneonta is not only in Oneonta and Otsego County, but of Oneonta and Otsego County.
Since joining the Oneonta community a little more than 13 months ago, my family and I have been welcomed with open arms — a welcome I hope to replicate on campus for students, employees and visitors.
On behalf of my family, my wife, Dr. Rachel Frick-Cardelle, and I thank you for the generous welcome and look forward to continuing to meet and work with many more amazing community members in the years ahead.
Cardelle is the president of SUNY Oneonta
