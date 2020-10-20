In the past weeks, we’ve read with regret that Oneonta’s elected leaders intend to do away with the city manager position. We believe it was a missed opportunity.
We were members of the Charter Revision Commission that, after two years of work nine years ago this fall, proposed a much-revised City Charter that established that position. But the charter was designed to accomplish much more.
At its heart was a broad clarification and reorganization of government functions — to improve government efficiency and results. The charter was meant to free our part-time mayor and other Common Council members from most of the time-demanding minutiae of running city operations, and allow them to work together to focus on our shared futures — to develop policies and strategies to build an ever-better city.
The city manager, reporting to the council, was expected not only to be a strong day-to-day administrator but also bring the experience and capacity to help our city effectively implement those policies and strategies. As a well-proven model, city managers were then leading more than half of U.S. cities of Oneonta’s size.
These proposed changes to our charter were endorsed at the time by all living past mayors. Oneonta voters obviously thought it was a good idea. In November 2011 the referendum to adopt the new charter was passed by greater than a 3-to-1 margin.
But a lot of water has flowed under the bridge since then. In 2010, all department heads reported directly to a council committee — nobody was actually in charge. One of us remembers a council finance committee meeting that spent 15 minutes discussing which filing cabinet a department head should buy. Thankfully, the city’s administrative structure has evolved considerably since then, and mostly for the better.
But let’s be clear, the city manager form of government envisioned in that charter was never really given a fair chance of success. After it came into force in January 2012, all attention went into getting someone into the newly defined job. Little if any attention seemed to be invested in all the rest. This problem was called out to City Hall numerous times over those early years, most notably by the ad hoc Charter Review Commission in 2014. Yet, to this day, City Hall never undertook a serious intentional effort to plan, introduce and oversee the charter’s anticipated systemic changes to city operations.
Had it been done, perhaps the early hiring, recruitment and selection process for the city manager position might have been differently organized and yielded better results. Maybe the council members and the mayors would have reached a shared and clear consensus on how they would hold each other accountable for adapting to the new system. Hopefully city staff would have been better supported in their roles, to all our benefit. But we’ll never know — as we said, it was a missed opportunity.
So, let’s move on, and move forward. At this time, elevating an internal candidate as a senior administrator may indeed be the best available option. We hope it will serve us well.
However, we also hope that Oneonta’s experience serves as a useful cautionary tale for our county Board of Representatives as they move forward with hiring and on-boarding a county administrator. We look forward to members committing adequate time and resources — and drawing on expertise both internal and external — to define and implement a well-thought-out change process. Real change is never easy, or painless. But the county will be the better for it.
This commentary was also written on behalf of Martha Forgiano, Paul Scheele and Laurie Zimniewicz.
