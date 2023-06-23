“You see things; and you say ‘Why?’ But I dream things that never were; and I say ‘Why not?’” — G. B. Shaw
We have an opportunity to make a better city. But first consider the following fictitious parable.
It happened 110 years ago. An out of control horseless carriage rolled through Oneonta destroying hitching posts and coming to rest in the Stagecoach Inn’s corral after damaging the inn beyond repair.
Workers at the Delaware and Hudson Railroad wondered why the car’s passengers didn’t take the train. Other residents wondered what other horrors the horseless carriage would inflict on innocent bystanders.
Distraught civic leaders rushed to replace the hitching posts, floated bonds, and sought financial aid from the state to rebuild the inn. The people of Oneonta were delighted with the modern design of the new inn. After all, if life must be disrupted, shouldn’t we make every effort to avoid change? Ten years later the city reopened the inn with its new corral in place. There were no horses in the corral. The architects designed an elevated platform perfectly placed at just the right height for stepping out of a stagecoach. By then travelers were riding in motor coaches and pullman cars, not stagecoaches. We are still paying interest on the bonds.
Fast forward to 2018. The city’s projects must be transformative to qualify for the funds from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The city discusses replacing the municipal parking garage with a transportation center. Should the new facility be two or three stories? Now the existing structure is unsound and closed. For all practical purposes, the garage no longer exists. The question must be asked. What is the best and highest use for this tract?
Please complete the following brief poll: Demolishing and replacing an obsolete structure is transformative. True? False?
When the new garage is complete, autonomous vehicles will be in use and eventually will become ubiquitous. Manufacturers here and abroad have announced plans to produce autonomous ground and air vehicles by then. Transportation will become a utility, like water and gas. Car ownership will be a relic as will be our shiny, new parking garage.
If you doubt progress will proceed at that rate, who predicted the wholesale adoption of the smartphone a year after it was introduced? Forty years ago, my employer replaced the mailroom messenger with an autonomous robot that flawlessly picked up and delivered packages at hundreds of stops in a building that dwarfed the Pentagon.
Let’s consider some economic alternatives for $7.5 million, assuming this public works project is delivered on budget. Option A, a parking garage which will become available in five years or so, unless one believes a more optimistic timeline. Option B, refresh and expand the existing surface parking (the parking garage space will soon be a vacant parcel available for surface parking), design flexibility into the transit hub that allows for parking spaces, now, that can be converted into bus bays as society transitions into the new paradigm, and create a permanent shuttle to deliver employees and customers to workplaces around the city. Let’s say the cost of refreshing and expanding surface parking is $1.5 million and the annual cost of operating the shuttle is $1 million. Our $7.5 million can buy six years of experience with a shuttle which we will refine and improve as options for a driverless shuttle system emerge. Or we can choose Option A, a useless relic on Market Street.
Consider Option C, a fabric roof over the retail blocks of Main Street: snow free in the winter and dry on rainy days, with a clean shuttle moving people and products.
Do our fictitious grandparents seem foolish for spending resources replacing hitching posts and an obsolete public structure?
Many of our friends will remind us that the state has approved the use of funds for the garage, not for Option B. So, the question is, shall we waste the state’s money on an obsolete, not transformative, facility?
Is our knee jerk reaction to a crisis brilliant?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.