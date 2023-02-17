Should the state Department of Environmental Conservation reject the Iroquois Pipeline compression expansion “ExC”?
The ExC would add 12,000 horsepower at each of the current Dover and Athens compressor stations to push 125,000 dekatherms per day more gas down the pipe toward New York City. To get a sense of this proposal, that increase represents enough gas daily to heat a quarter of a million homes in winter. Certainly, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Climate Action Council know that increasing pipeline infrastructure so we can burn more gas moves New York in the wrong direction to achieve the emissions reduction targets in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. But maybe, if we pursue the state’s flawed plan, we have no choice.
At the recent hearing on the Iroquois compression expansion, Big Green organizations told the DEC that with building electrification, downstate will not need more gas. However, Big Green energy analysis and the grim realities of the grid’s viability are unrelated, as the former is crafted with snappy slogans and the latter requires careful engineering.
Riverkeeper, Sierra, NRDC, AGREE and others lobbied former Gov. Andrew Cuomo very hard to shut down the Indian Point nuclear plant. That 2200-megawatt facility supplied 25% of the metro region’s power, and almost all its carbon-free electricity. Now, downstate is powered 90% by fossil fuels. Despite hyperbole from Albany, that situation is unlikely to change any time soon. Electric vehicles and electric building heat will mean that the big power plants serving the metro region — Ravenswood and Astoria; as well as Cricket Valley and CPV, the plants which replaced Indian Point — will need to burn more gas.
Despite prevarication found in the project’s application, the Iroquois ExC has little to do with enabling ConEd or National Grid customers to switch from oil to gas heat. That transition might require a quarter of the proposed additional capacity.
The state’s independent system operator, NYISO, has warned that there will be an insufficient energy capacity margin for the metropolitan region this decade. Further, NYSERDA, the state’s energy research and development agency, as well as NYISO, have indicated that with beneficial electrification over the next decade or two, the state’s electricity needs may double, and energy demand will peak in frigid winter rather than in summer heat.
The state’s energy policy has so far only managed to require the construction of new gas power plants and to increase greenhouse-gas emissions by tens of millions of tons annually. Where will it take us next? Currently, fuel constraints mean that Cricket Valley runs less than half the time. The additional gas on Iroquois will help the state’s primarily fossil-fuel-fired grid address winter peaking and tackle the diminished capacity margin in New York City. Cricket Valley will be able to run 70% or 80% of the time.
We don’t need H.G. Wells’ time machine or Madame Sosostris’s crystal ball to learn what happens if we follow Hochul‘s and the CAC’s energy plans. California ran this experiment 20 years ago. California shut down its San Onofre nuclear plant and has spent billions to develop what amounts, relatively, to six times New York’s solar and wind capacity. California boasts Moss Landing, the largest lithium-ion battery in the world. and the sun shines on California twice as much as it does on New York: we need to install two solar panels for every one deployed there. California has desert on which to site solar installations while New York must cover its green fields and farmland with glass, silicon and aluminum.
But even so, California has been unable to significantly cut fossil-fuel combustion. With a waiver from the EPA, California is building new gas plants. Pacific Electric and Gas customers pay about 80% more per kilowatt-hour than the national average, according to the energy institute at UC Berkeley. California imports coal-fired electricity from Utah and Wyoming and suffers blackouts when those neighbors don’t deliver. Does this sound a little like gambling winter energy reliability on the Champlain-Hudson cable?
Although solar and wind resources gobble up huge acreage, they mostly generate no power at all. Ask yourself: is a car that runs one day a week — New York solar — or a car that runs two days a week — NY wind — a good deal if the subsidies are large enough? The bad news for costs and climate is that every intermittent generator on the grid needs dispatchable backup. Those resources require a gas plant of equal capacity running in hot-stand-by, ready to come online as soon as the wind drops or the sun sets. A few small peakers, which run a tiny percent of the time, may in fact be replaced with battery storage to great fanfare from the Big Greens and Albany. But don’t hold your breath: New York may be building rather than shutting down gas power plants in the future.
There’s a witticism sometimes attributed to Einstein: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” Hochul, members of the CAC, and NYSERDA, too, are intent that we should repeat California’s blunder, hoping for a different outcome. Because so many solar and wind projects have been rejected for environmental reasons, New York established the Office of Renewable Energy Siting, and the Legislature passed the accelerated siting law. These enable the state to override our communities’ home rule laws and to sidestep robust environmental review mandated under the state’s Environmental Quality Review act, in order to cover a couple of thousand square miles of forest and field with panels and turbines.
We should say “no” to more compression on the Iroquois Pipeline, recognizing that ExC is merely a symptom of a much bigger malady. Rural New Yorkers should tell the governor that they reject the state’s broader energy plan.
