As we approach the end of 2022, it’s a good time to consider how you can help our community. We have braved the COVID storms (and incredibly those winds are still howling). We have rebounded from the hits to our local economy, and are still not fully recovered. Some of us fared well but others are still struggling.
We have many generous neighbors willing to help. To you, I say thanks and offer a few tips. With more than 164 local charities that qualify for tax-deductible gifts, there are some ways to stretch your donated dollars. Every dollar helps and is much appreciated. Some tips:
• The federal joint standard deduction has increased to $25,900 in 2022. You don’t need to write a check to your favorite charity to take advantage of this standard deduction. In addition, you are allowed to take up to a $300 deduction for charitable donations even if you opt for the standard deduction.
• You can take an itemized deduction for all your charitable donations not exceeding 60% of your adjusted gross income (for cash donations) and 30% for non-cash donations. Excess donations can be carried forward to future years.
• The annual gift tax exemption is now $16,000, up $1,000, and the one-time gift tax/estate tax exemption has increased to $12.06 million, up from $11.7 million.
What else can you do? The Community Foundation of Otsego County has several programs that use the tax code to magnify the power of your giving.
Is this a year when you have a large taxable income? Perhaps you retired and have an unusually large tax bite you face. You want to provide for your favorite charities but do not want to give them one-time, large gifts. Now may be a good time to set up a donor advised fund. You get an immediate tax deduction for your contribution to the fund. and yet, you can set up a schedule with us for sending annual checks to your favorite charities.
Perhaps you want to be generous but are concerned about meeting your other needs and are working within a spending budget. Try looking into establishing charitable remainder trust with us. We will make guaranteed quarterly payments to you for your remaining life (up to 20 years) at amounts typically higher than available through other investments. Upon death, the assets remaining in the trust will go into our treasury to be used forever in meeting needs in our area. Not only does your investment create a partial tax deduction at the start, but much of your quarterly checks are also tax-free.
Although an immediate tax deduction is not available for many estate planning opportunities, now is a good time to investigate options for your estate. We have a legacy society, The Robert S. and Karen L. Schlather Legacy Society, that can accept notices of intent to donate now or upon your death. We can help with beneficiary designations, directing funds to specific uses and other estate planning tools.
For those older than 70 1/2 who have an IRA, you can distribute up to $100,000 per year as qualified charitable distributions to valid charities and your gifts are tax-free.
If you simply want to write a check to your favorite charity, keep in mind that you can also donate appreciated stock (held for more than one year). The advantage of a stock gift is that you avoid paying the capital gain tax on the sale of the stock.
As the end of the year approaches and you need some help accomplishing your charitable goals, please contact us. We are here for you.
