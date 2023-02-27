An early morning fire Monday, Feb. 27, on East Main Street in the Village of Hancock destroyed a building.
Hancock Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the Village of Hancock at 1:44 a.m., a media release said. Upon arrival, a working building fire was confirmed.
Hancock called for mutual aid, and the following fire departments responded: East Branch, Deposit, Northern Wayne, Walton, Cooks Falls-Horton, Roscoe, Equinunk, Trout Creek, and Broome County Battalion 1 FAST (Windsor, West Windsor and Harpursville), the release said. In addition, the Town of Hancock Ambulance, Delaware County Office of Emergency Services, Sullivan County Bureau of Fire, Broome County Office of Emergency Services, Village of Hancock DPW, New York State DOT, NYSEG, Village of Hancock Code Enforcement and the American Red Cross.
Hancock Fire Chief Blaise Bojo said the fire was difficult to fight due to “water supply issues, the cold temperatures, and it was windy.” He said about 60 firefighters were on the scene of the fire.
The fire was under control in three hours and fire units cleared the scene at 9 a.m. The fire delayed the start of the Hancock Central School by two hours.
There were no injuries to the occupants of the house, the release said. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and were treated and released on the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
