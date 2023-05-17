Hartwick College will confer degrees to more than 250 students during its 91st commencement ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20, on Elmore Field.
According to a media release from the college, about 249 of the degrees awarded will be baccalaureate degrees. Two master’s degrees will be awarded.
An honorary degree will be conferred on Francesca Zambello, artistic and general director emerita of The Glimmerglass Festival and artistic director of Washington National Opera. Josh Rawitch, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, will be the commencement speaker.
During the ceremony, the college will announce the Margaret B. Bunn Award for Outstanding Teaching. The award is presented to a faculty member as determined by alumni who have graduated within the last five years.
This year’s Abraham L. Kellogg Oratorical Prize winner will also be announced. The award is given to a graduating senior who delivered the best oratorical presentation during the College’s Honors Convocation, as determined by faculty.
This year’s finalists include Chesachi Chisomaga Emeh, Pauller Awino Musyoka and Avery Piefer.
The commencement ceremony will be webcast live on the commencement webpage beginning at 11:30 a.m. It will also be webcast on the college’s YouTube channel, the release said.
Leading up to commencement, Hartwick will also celebrate the graduates on May 19 through a selection of events, including:
• 1 p.m. Nurses pinning, Lambros Arena;
• 4 p.m. Senior Thesis Art Show and Reception, Foreman Art Gallery, Anderson Center for the Arts. The President’s Purchase Prize will be presented to a senior whose work has been determined by President Darren Reisberg as being of special significance and worthy of a cash prize, the release said. The piece will be showcased in the president’s office for a year and then become part of Hartwick’s Alumni Art Collection.
• 5 p.m. Senior Sendoff, Stack Lounge, Dewar Union.
For more information about Commencement 2023, visit www.hartwick.edu/campus-life/commencement/
