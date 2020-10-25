Over the weekend, Hartwick College reported six students have tested positive for COVID.
Two new cases were reported Saturday, and four on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since Aug. 1 to 30, the college announced in a media release. There are nine active cases on campus.
Delaware County reported two new cases Saturday. Four of the 16 active cases are hospitalized. There have been 155 coronavirus cases reported in the county since the pandemic began, with eight people dying from the disease.
