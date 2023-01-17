An Otsego County man admitted in court this week that he subjected a child to sexual contact.
Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith announced in a Jan. 13 media release that Joshua R. Condon, 41,of Hartwick, was arraigned on a charge of first-degree criminal sexual act before Judge Michael F. Getman in Delaware County Court on Jan. 9. He pleaded guilty to the charge after arraignment. The crime is a class B felony.
The charge alleged that Condon, on or about the time between October and December of 2016, in the town of Walton, subjected another person to anal sexual contact when that person was younger than 11 years old.
The guilty plea was part of a negotiated disposition whereby it is agreed that Condon will be sentenced to 20 years of incarceration and 10 years of post-release supervision. Upon his release, he will be required to register as a sex offender.
In the release, Smith credited State Police for their work on the case, which he called “difficult and disturbing.”
“Their thoroughness allowed us to resolve this case without a trial, and without the victim having to testify,” Smith said.
Sentencing is scheduled for March 6 in Delaware County Court.
