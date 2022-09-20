The town of Hartwick will hold its fall “Clean Sweep” event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Hartwick Town Hall at 103 Town Drive.
According to a media release, Clean Sweep will allow town residents to freely dispose of old household furniture, yard trash and scrap metal. Hartwick residents only can have their items picked up at their homes by a team of volunteers. Each load will carry a fee of $30. Those who take their own items to the town hall can do so free of charge. Call Town Clerk Andrea Vazquez at 607-293-8123 or email clerk@hartwickny.gov to make pickup arrangements. The service is for Hartwick residents only; proof of residency will be required.
Televisions and other forms of electronics, such as computers, will be accepted at Clean Sweep, and will be charged accordingly, based on the Otsego County fee schedule, the release said..
Other items that will also be accepted include:
- Mattresses and box springs at a charge of $35 per mattress or box spring.
- Green waste, including leaves, grass clippings and branches less than four feet long. All can be disposed of free of charge, but must be left at the designated area, Wells Avenue and Hatchery Road.
- Tires. Six passenger tires can be dropped off free of charge. Beyond the six tires, there will be a variable fee, starting at $3, based on the size of each tire.
There will also be a $20-per-unit fee for the drop-off and disposal of appliances that contain freon, such as refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and dehumidifiers.
There will be glass recycling of Pyrex, ceramic dishes, sliding glass doors, window sashes (frames removed), glassware, porcelain, toilets and sinks. All glass will be taken to Andela Glass, which accepts glass on a daily basis from the general public.
Hartwick is seeking volunteers to help with Clean Sweep. Those interested in volunteering, should contact Vazquez at 607-293-8123 or clerk@hartwickny.gov
Clean Sweep will also feature a yard sale of items made available through donation. The yard sale will help offset the cost of expenses incurred by Clean Sweep, the release said.
Those with questions about Clean Sweep should contact Bruce Markusen at 607-547-8070 or bmarkusen@hartwickny.gov.
According to the release, the event will coincide with a weekend book sale hosted by the Kinney Memorial Library. The sale, taking place at the Hartwick Community Center, will be held throughout the weekend of Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 (Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon). For more information on the book sale, email kinymlib@gmail.com.
