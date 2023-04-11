Though new in Hartwick, Freight Wheel Cafe & Community Workspace was more than a decade in the making.
Owners Paul and Martha Clarvoe bought the building at 3097 county Highway 11 in Hartwick in 2009, but long harbored a desire to bring a gathering place to the hamlet.
“It’s the fact that there were few places to meet people in Hartwick when we moved here, and that was 40-plus years ago,” Martha Clarvoe said. “It was 13 years ago (that we bought the building), and 2010 is when we started actually working on it, but it took almost a year to purchase. We had no deadlines; we like the process, so we weren’t in a hurry.
“Initially, we wanted to restore the building,” she continued. “We bought an older home — 1856 — and we’ve worked on that and realized that we like doing the construction part of it. Then, I went to a reunion in Hershey, Pennsylvania at my grandfather’s grain mill and, just being there, I realized how much I like buildings like that and, when we got home, I remembered the building down here. I’d walked past it for years, then said, ‘we have to go look at it.’ There are signatures of 1864 of the inside of the walls … and the building was hit by a logging truck before we got it. It was open as the O.S. Burch store … and, when we moved here in the ‘80s, a judge had a pool store in there selling above-ground pools. But he was the last thing that was in there and, once it was hit by the logging truck, it was boarded up with metal roofing materials and didn’t have a face. Half the people I told I’d bought the building … would go, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about. What building is there?’ So, it was in pretty bad shape.”
The renovated space, Clarvoe said, features a cafe with breakfast, lunch and bakery items downstairs, and a multi-use upper level.
“Originally, we thought it would be like an Otsego ReUse store, but it’s too small,” she said. “We knew how we wanted to divide up the building once we recognized that we wanted a community workspace upstairs and we wanted rooms for people to rent upstairs. There’s a rental in the front upstairs; the Angel Network (of Cooperstown) runs that as a free clothing closet. Then, there’s a space in the back someone rents for their hobby … and the rest has desks in it for a community workspace and there’s WiFi and a wireless printer.”
Though the Angel Network helped Cooperstown-area students and families without internet use the workspace through the COVID-19 pandemic for remote learning, Clarvoe said, she is seeking increased usership. Interested individuals, she said, should contact her through freightwheelcafe.com.
The cafe portion, Clarvoe said, opened in mid-January.
“Downstairs is all cafe and there’s a cook and a sous chef and myself,” she said. “I do the front of the house and we all bake and the two men cook. We have a minimal choice of breakfast and lunch items. We’re trying to give people a selection, but also offer healthy choices.”
Customer favorites, she said, include the breakfast burrito, smashed-egg sandwich with home fries in it, whole wheat pancakes and quiche, chili, soups and salads for lunch.
Clarvoe said, while customers represent a mix, most are locals.
“People are excited and really happy to have someplace to go and that they don’t have to drive anywhere,” she said. “Most of the people live in Hartwick, so they’re almost giddy. They’re very pleased and it’s a pretty space, so it’s nice to be there and it’s a place you can see your friends and a lot of people agree to meet there.
“It’s all ages of 28 and up, I’d say,” Clarvoe continued. “It is (local), but we’re also getting people … from Gilbertsville, Unadilla, Richfield Springs and Cooperstown. (Hartwick) is the center of Otsego County and it is a shorter way to get to Cooperstown if you’re in Oneonta, so we feel like Hartwick is very centrally located.”
Clarvoe said she expects such proximity will mean an uptick in summer.
“I guess in the summer it’s going to be completely different, but we tend to react to what we need to react to,” she said. “I’m anticipating that I’ll need help out front and more help in the back. We hope that, at some point, it can sustain being open more days and maybe even being open at night.”
What began as a passion project, Clarvoe said, has proven gratifying.
“It really was a distraction from climate change and we just needed something to do,” she said. “We really enjoy the work and (the general contractor partnered with), Steve Zerby, of Steve Zerby Design Builds, loves to work on old houses and buildings.”
Freight Wheel Cafe is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit freightwheelcafe.com, find “Freight Wheel Cafe & Community Workspace” on Facebook or call 607-293-3040.
