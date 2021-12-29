Hawkeyes fall to Westmoreland, beat Edmeston

Boys basketball
Westmoreland 75, Cooperstown 47 (Tuesday, Dec. 21)
The Cooperstown boys basketball team lost to Westmoreland at home 75-47 in a Center State Conference game.
Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with 19 points, including three three-pointers, and four assists. Ethan Kukenberger finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
Kyle Lagasse paced Westmoreland with 24 points.
W … 20 22 22 11 — 75
C … 12 7 16 12 — 47
Westmoreland: Scharm 3 0-0 7, Suber 3 2-2 10, Dillon 2 2-4 6, Lagasse 8 8-11 24, Doyle 8 7-5 21, Doyle 1 0-1 2, Bullischeck 2 1-1 5, Hyde 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 18-26 75
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 3 1-3 7, Kalen Dempsey 3 0-0 6, PJ Kiuber 1 3-6 5, Troy Davis 1 3-6 5, Conrad Erway 2 1-3 5, Charlie Lambert 5 6-8 19. Totals: 15 14-26 47
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Scharm, Suber 2); C 3 (Lambert 3)
Milford 54, Edmeston 40 (Tuesday, Dec. 21)
Milford rolled to victory over Edmeston 54-40 in a Tri-Valley League game.
Carter Stevens led the Wildcats with 21 points, followed by Martin Thorsland and Riley Stevens scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Colin McEnroe was the top scorer for Edmeston with 13 points, followed by Kyle Ough with 11 points.
Milford will travel to face Cherry Valley-Springfield on Jan. 6.
M … 11 22 8 13 — 54
E … 13 10 7 10 — 40
Milford: Carter Stevens 8 3-4 21, Riley Stevens 4 2-10 10, Martin Thorsland 5 1-3 11, Braden Murphy 2 1-2 6, Sawyer Eckberg 2 0-2 4. Totals 21 7-21 54
Edmeston: Caleb Zinger 1 0-2 2, Kyle Ough 3 2-2 11, Gavin McEnroe 0 1-2 1, Colin McEnroe 6 1-6 13, Gunner Schoellig 2 1-2 6, Preston Graham 1 5-6 7. Totals 13 10-20 40
Three-point baskets: M 3 (Stevens 2, Murphy); E 4 (Ough 3, Schoellig)
Cherry Valley-Springfield 49, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 43 (Tuesday, Dec. 21)
Cherry Valley-Springfield defeated Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 49-43 in a tight Tri-Valley League contest that went into overtime.
Kyle France led CV-S with 14 points scored while Will Henrich added eight points.
G-MU was led by Dylan McVey with a game-high 16 points, followed by Dalton Proskine with 12 points.
CV-S … 5 16 12 8 9 — 49
G-MU … 9 6 9 17 2 — 43
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Will Henrich 3 1 8, Allan Parker 2 3 7, Kyle France 3 6 14, Max Horvath 2 0-0 5, Dylan Huff 2 0-0 4, Gavin Valenta 3 0-0 7, Oscar Webster 1 0-0 2, Brandon Meade 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10 49 (Free Throw Attempts Not Provided)
Gilbertsville-Mt Upton: Noah Pain 1 0-0 2, Dylan McVey 5 5 16, Devin Hartwell 2 1 7, Dalton Proskine 5 2 12, Lane Dibble 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 8 43 (Free Throw Attempts Not Provided)
Three-point baskets: CV-S 4 (France 2, Horvath, Valenta); G-MU 3 (Hartwell 2, McVey)
Cooperstown 58, Edmeston 34 (Monday, Dec. 27)
The Cooperstown boys basketball team defeated Edmeston 58-34 on Monday as hosts of the Dick White Holiday Tournament.
Charlie Lambert had a great all-around game for the Hawkeyes, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds, five steals, and five assists. Troy Davis had a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds while PJ Kiuber scored 10 points and Kalen Dempsey notched nine points and four assists.
Kyle Ough led Edmeston with a team-best 14 points.
C … 13 13 11 21 — 58
E … 8 7 12 7 — 34
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 1 1-4 3, Kalen Dempsey 4 1-4 9, PJ Kiuber 5 0-2 10, Troy Davis 4 2-3 10, Conrad Erway 2 0-0 4, Charlie Lambert 7 1-4 17, Colyn Criqui 1 0-0 3, Garet Bush 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 6-16 58
Edmeston: Caleb Zinger 1 0-0 2, Kyle Ough 5 1-1 14, Jason Reinart 0 0-0 0, Gavin McEnroe 1 0-0 2, Colin McEnroe 2 1-3 5, Gunner Schoell 2 0-0 5, Austin Golley 1 0-0 2, Izak Richards 2 0-0 4. Totals: 15 2-4 34
Three-point baskets: C 3 (Lambert 2, Criqui); E 4 (Ough 3, Schoell)
Richfield Springs 66, OnTech 31 (Monday, Dec. 27)
The Indians rolled to a 66-31 victory over OnTech in Monday’s Dick White Holiday Tournament game in Cooperstown.
Dylan Hosford led the way for Richfield Springs with a game-high 28 points. Also scoring in double figures were Jordan Diliberto (12 points) and Brayden Dunckel (11).
RS … 17 16 20 13 — 66
OT … 8 6 5 12 — 31
Richfield Springs: Bobnick 0 0-0 0, Oakley 3 1-1 7, Graves 0 1-4 1, Hosford 12 2-3 28, Dunckel 4 3-6 11, Diliberto 4 0-0 12, Steenberg 3 0-0 7. Totals: 26 7-14 66
OnTech: Anthony 1 0-0 2, Adonis 7 0-1 15, Julio 1 0-0 3, NaShawn 1 0-0 2, KJ 1 0-0 2, Mootin 2 0-0 5. Totals: 12 0-1 31
Three-point baskets: RS 7 (Hosford 2, Diliberto 4, Steenberg); OT 2 (Julio, Mootin)
Girls basketball
Cherry Valley-Springfield 53, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 43 (Wednesday, Dec. 22)
Cherry Valley-Springfield defeated Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 53-43 in a Tri-Valley League game.
Joleen Lusk led the Patriots with a game-high 21 points, while Brin Whiteman added 19 points.
For G-MU, Ashlyn Marron led the way with 15 points, followed by Hannah Bonczkowski with 14 points.
CV-S will travel to play Mount Markham on Dec. 29 and GM-U will face Downsville on Jan. 4.
CV-S … 10 16 11 16 — 53
G-MU … 14 9 12 8 — 43
Cherry Valley-Springfield: Daphne West 1 0-0 2, Morgan Huff 4 2-4 10, Emma Whiteman 1 1-2 3, Lydia Lusk 1 0-0 2, Joleen Lusk 9 3-4 21, Brin Whiteman 6 0-0 15. Totals 22 6-10 53
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: Hannah Bonczkowski 5 1-2 14, Ashlyn Marron 5 3-4 15, Mackenzie Barnes 1 0-0 2, Kendra Hammond 1 0-0 2, Megan Perrine 5 0-0 10. Totals 17 4-6 43
Three-point baskets: CV-S 3 (Brin Whiteman); G-MU 5 (Hannah Bonczkowski 3, Ashlyn Marron 2)
Cooperstown 45, Hamilton 38 (Monday, Dec. 27)
A big third quarter proved to be the difference for the Cooperstown girls basketball team on Monday as the Hawkeyes defeated Hamilton 45-38 in the Dick White Holiday Tournament.
After trailing 21-18 at halftime, Cooperstown outscored Hamilton 15-2 in the third quarter.
Gabby Woeppel led the way for the Hawkeyes with 24 points, five rebounds, five blocks, and three steals. Dani Seamon, meanwhile, registered 10 points, four rebounds, and three steals.
Reagan Hope led Hamilton with 12 points while Lindsey Speer finished with 11.
C … 11 7 15 12 — 45
H … 8 13 2 15 — 38
Cooperstown: G. Woeppel 9 5-7 24, L. Williams 0 0-2 0, S. Feik 1 2-4 4, C. Jensen 2 0-0 4, R. Nelen 1 1-2 3, D. Seamon 3 4-4 10. Totals: 16 12-19 45
Hamilton: Chloe LaFrance 1 0-0 2, Taylor Basher 0 0-0 0, Brooke Speer 0 0-0 0, Lindsey Speer 4 2-2 11, Logan Langel 2 1-2 5, Reagan Hope 3 4-5 12, Emily Neverschwarder 2 1-1 5, Kyleigh Pearson 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 8-10 38
Three-point baskets: C 1 (Woeppel); H 4 (L. Speer, Hope 2, Pearson)
Bowling
The Cooperstown bowling teams each earned 5-0 sweeps against Sauquoit Valley on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Leah McCrea led the Hawkeye girls with a series score of 364. Also contributing were Ava Caporali (355) and Talie Hanson (342).
On the boys side, Frank Wilsey led the way with a score of 628. Cooperstown’s other top scorers were Liam Ford (615), Derek Hochbrueckner (495), and Ethan Lichtman (465).
Cooperstown (1577): Leah McCrea 109-133-122-364; Ava Caporali 100-119-136-355; Talie Hanson 97-118-127-342; Hope Davis 95-102-88-285; Amelia Williams 65-82-84-231
SV (1110): Jazmin Fiore 108-79-114-301; Alexandria Roberts 124-80-92-296; Hope Tanner 88-75-106-269; DeKota West 95-79-70-244
Cooperstown (2737): Frank Wilsey 205-211-212-628; Liam Ford 218-181-216-615; Derek Hochbrueckner 147-181-167-495; Ethan Lichtman 154-135-176-465; Ben Grampp 183; Henry Michaels 180; Nathan Heavner 171
SV (1331): Aiden Bumbolo 128-131-177-436; Koda Schultz 150-129-130-409; Garrett West 88-119-78-285; Logan Seymour 55-76-70-201
Swimming
Cooperstown 68, Holland Patent 34 (Tuesday, Dec. 21)
The Cooperstown boys swim team earned a 68-34 victory over Holland Patent on the road.
Thomas Hellenthal and London Kinley each won a pair of individual events for the Hawkeyes. Hellenthal took first in the 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley while Kinley finished first in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.
Cooperstown also received wins from Simon Hurysz (50 free), Theo Ignatovsky (100 free), and Lincoln Dilorenzo (100 backstroke).
The Hawkeyes finished first in each of the three relay events (200 medley, 200 free, 400 free).
Cooperstown will be off until Tuesday, Jan. 4 when it hosts Sherburne/Earlville.
Top Cooperstown finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Morgan, Hurysz, Aramini, Ignatovsky, 2:08.01
200 Freestyle: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 2:03.84
200 Individual medley: 1. Thomas Hellenthal, 2:29.80
50 Freestyle: 1. Simon Hurysz, 26.36
Diving: 2. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 142.50
100 Butterfly: 1. London Kinley, 1:12.27
100 Freestyle: 1. Theo Ignatovsky, 59.79
500 Freestyle: 1. London Kinley, 6:32.42
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Hurysz, Ignatovsky, Hellenthal, Crowell, 1:48.11
100 Backstroke: 1. Lincoln Dilorenzo, 1:13.07
100 Breaststroke: 2. Simon Hurysz, 1:16.22
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Kinley, Ignatovsky, Hellenthal, Crowell, 4:16.95
Wrestling
Holland Patent 48, Cooperstown/Milford 21 (Wednesday, Dec. 22)
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team was defeated by Holland Patent 48-21 in Wednesday’s match.
Colton Czadzeck (189 pounds) earned a victory by pin while TJ O’Connor (145) won by a 6-3 decision. Todd Bowen (132) and Henry Loeffler (172) each won by forfeit.
Cooperstown/Milford will play host to its Invitational Tournament beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Matches started at 172
102: double forfeit
110: Eli Doxstader (HP) won by forfeit
118: Jaxson Koenig (HP) won by forfeit
126: Carter Williams (HP) pinned Waylon Cassal, 0:31
132: Todd Bowen (C/M) won by forfeit
138: Cooper Doxstader (HP) won by forfeit
145: TJ O’Connor (C/M) decisioned Adam Stowell, 6-3
152: Aiden Rubas (HP) won by forfeit)
160: Noah Rivera (HP) pinned Cameron Fritts, 2:41
172: Henry Loeffler (C/M) won by forfeit
189: Colton Czadzeck (C/M) pinned Brent Mott, 1:58
215: Nate Craver (HP) pinned Max Sharf, 1:40
285: Andrew Morris (HP) won by forfeit
