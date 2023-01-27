January is the time of year when we look to turn the page.
Many people make New Year’s resolutions that usually involve taking better care of themselves, whether it be vowing to exercise more or cut back on the food and drinks that we know aren’t good for us. Most of the time that doesn’t mean quitting a vice cold turkey. After all, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself every once in a while, right?
But these days there always seems to be a new warning waiting right around the corner telling us that even those brief moments of indulgence come at a cost.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organization published a statement in The Lancet Public Health journal that said that there is no safe amount of alcohol that does not affect a person’s health.
A separate report from Canada’s Guidance on Alcohol and Health stated that even three to six standard drinks per week represents a moderate risk to your health, with more frequent drinking leading to increased risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease and liver disease.
While those statements are jarring, they can’t come as a surprise to most people. The health risks of alcohol are learned at an early age. There will certainly be those who read these kinds of reports and make immediate changes to their drinking habits. But there will be just as many who will ignore them and continue with their daily routines.
In a world where we are bombarded by a thousand different viewpoints from a thousand different places, it can be overwhelming to suss out the myths from the genuine article. How can we know what study applies to us? What happens when two licensed medical professionals present us with contradictory pieces of advice?
“Everything in moderation” is a saying that is often brought up when discussing health on a person-to-person basis. But even in this seemingly wise maxim there is cause for doubt.
Some nutritionists contend that approaching your food and beverage intake with this mentality can do more harm than good because certain people aren’t wired to consume things in low doses. Many diets fail because they promote moderation and portion control when the true key is limiting your options to those of the highest quality. That means cutting out unhealthy things from your lifestyle entirely.
This approach is possible for some people but not others. It’s a matter of science, not willpower. Our brains are wired to desire things such as sweets or alcoholic beverages. Instead of consuming in moderation, the best course of action may be to abstain from those things altogether.
Many people have embraced this particular trend by taking part in “Dry January.” Originally conceived as a public health initiative in the United Kingdom a decade ago, the idea of Dry January is to remove alcohol from your life entirely for one month. January is the chosen month due to the fact that many people do an excess amount of drinking around the holidays and New Year’s Eve and are looking to cut back for a while.
Of course, there’s a reason that Dry January isn’t a “Dry Year.” Many of those who take part in this month-long fast will slip right back into their old routine without a second thought — and there’s nothing wrong with that. As mentioned earlier, quitting something that you do every day cold turkey isn’t a matter of willpower, it’s a matter of chemistry.
Even with the rise of Dry January in the last decade and the emergence of some of the studies proclaiming how harmful even a little bit of alcohol is to a person’s health, the drinking habits of the majority of Americans have remained unchanged.
A recent Gallup poll showed that roughly 63% of American adults drink alcohol at least occasionally — a rate that has stayed essentially the same for the last century.
It’s likely true that even small amounts of alcohol are detrimental to one’s health. But it’s just as true that every person’s body is different. What’s important is finding out the lifestyle that works best for you. Don’t treat any one research study as holy writ. Employ common sense when it comes to your eating and drinking habits. And remember that it’s OK to treat yourself every now and then.
