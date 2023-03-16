Helios Care has announced Dine Out for a Cause, "a year-long collaborative celebration" of restaurants in the three counties Helios serves, on the occasion of its 40th anniversary.
According to a Helios Media release, restaurants in Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie counties will host a "Dine Out for a Cause" day and a percentage of the proceeds will go to support Helios Care’s hospice and palliative care programs and services.
The campaign "is intended to raise awareness and support for Helios Care and the participating restaurants," the release said, with a goal of celebrating with 40 restaurants by Dec. 31.
Restaurateurs who are interested in participating should contact Helios, which will create event signage and calendars, and promote the date on its social media platforms.
Events coming up soon include: Mel’s at 22 in Cooperstown will host its event on March 23, The Autumn Cafe in Oneonta on Thursday, March 30, Jive Cafe in Cooperstown on Saturday, April 15, and Origins Cafe in Cooperstown in May.
For more information, contact Kathryn Dailey at kathryn.dailey@helioscare.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.