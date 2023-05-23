Tom Walsh, a 65-year-old hiker and cancer survivor, is planning to walk to all 20 state forests in Otsego County as well as five Otsego Land Trust conservation areas on a continuous through-hike that will cover more than 200 miles. Starting from his home in Worcester, on or about June 1, the hike will take him through all 24 Otsego County towns, according to a media release from Otsego Outdoors.
Walsh is using the hike to raise funds for and awareness about Otsego Outdoors and the Hannah-Lee House, the release said. The Hannah-Lee House, in Cooperstown, serves as a home away from home for patients or family members with a loved one receiving care at Bassett Medical Center, the Bassett Clinic and the Louis Busch Hager Cancer Center, which houses the Bassett Cancer Institute.
Otsego Outdoors connects people with year-round recreational opportunities and offers seasonal Otsego Octet challenges. It is a joint program of Otsego 2000, the Otsego Land Trust, Otsego Country Conservation Association and Butternut Valley Alliance.
“Kudos to Tom Walsh for this remarkable venture. We are extremely grateful to Tom for supporting the Hannah-Lee House and the comfort it provides to our patients and their families,” said Dr. Tommy Ibrahim, president and CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network. “We are proud to call beautiful Otsego County our home base, and salute Tom for supporting Otsego Outdoors.”
“There’s three reasons I do this,” Walsh said. “One is to raise money, two is to raise awareness about the Hannah-Lee House and Otsego Outdoors, and three is a personal challenge.” He said his route calls for him to walk about 12 miles a day for three weeks. “Hiking 12 miles a day for days in a row will be a challenge,” he said.
He said knowing people have pledged to donate funds for each forest he reaches is a motivating factor. “It helps keep me going, knowing if I reach the next forest, that means more funds go to the Hannah-Lee House and Otsego Outdoors,” he said.
Walsh’s goal is to raise $5,000, which will be split evenly between the Hannah-Lee House and Otsego Outdoors. People can pledge per forest/conservation area or can make a donation online at otsegooutdoors.org/tomscharityhike/.
Starting in Worcester, Walsh will walk to Decatur State Forest, Maple Valley State Forest, R. Milton Hick Memorial State Forest, Bear Swamp State Forest, Honey Hill State Forest, Cherry Valley State Forest, Lordsland Preserve, Roseboom State Forest, Compton Bridge Conservation Area, Greenough Road Conservation Area, Parslow Road Conservation Area, Fetterley Forest Conservation Area, Exeter State Forest, Plainfield State Forest, Basswood Pond State Forest, Hartwick State Forest, Texas Schoolhouse State Forest, Calhoun Creek State Forest, Wagner Farm State Forest, General Jacob Morris State Forest, Arnold Lake State Forest, Milford State Forest, Susquehanna State Forest, Hooker Mountain State Forest, South Hill State Forest, and then back to Worcester.
The Otsego Land Trust owns and manages 559 acres of land in Otsego County that are open for public recreation and enjoyment, in addition to the more than 11,000 acres it protects in perpetuity on private land, the release said. The Otsego County Conservation Association and the Butternut Valley Alliance both work with the state Department of Environmental Conservation to create and maintain trails at five state forests. The Otsego Outdoors Octet challenges feature local state forests, Otsego Land Trust conservation areas and other publicly accessible trails, paddles and bike routes.
This is Walsh’s fourth charity hike. Last year he hiked to all state parks and state forests in Otsego County and raised funds for the Bassett Cancer Institute and Otsego Outdoors. Updates on Walsh’s progress will be posted on otsegooutdoors.org and the Otsego Outdoors Facebook page.
