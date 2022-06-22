Today is Thursday, June 23, the 174th day of 2022. There are 191 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlights in History:
On June 23, 1888, abolitionist Frederick Douglass received one vote from the Kentucky delegation at the Republican convention in Chicago, effectively making him the first Black candidate to have his name placed in nomination for U.S. president. (The nomination went to Benjamin Harrison.)
Today’s Birthdays: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is 74. “American Idol” ex-judge Randy Jackson is 66.
