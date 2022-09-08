Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders on Thursday announced $475 million in tax relief for eligible low-income New Yorkers and families.
According to a media release from Hochul's office, the state Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to 1.75 million New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. New Yorkers can expect to receive the checks by the end of October.
"With this relief package, we're making good on our commitment to helping hardworking New Yorkers through the nationwide affordability crisis," Hochul said in the release. "This program will put money back in the pockets of nearly two million New York families struggling to make ends meet in the face of the pandemic, inflation, and other rising costs. My administration remains laser-focused on improving affordability statewide, and I thank the Legislature for its partnership in ensuring that New York families get this much-needed financial assistance."
Hochul and the state legislature approved the additional Child and Earned Income Tax Payment as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget. The program will provide an average payment of $270 per eligible recipient. Eligible New Yorkers do not need to take any action to receive their checks, which will be mailed automatically, the release said.
New Yorkers who have recently moved should update their address with the Department of Taxation and Finance to prevent delays in receiving their checks, the release said. To do so, they can create an account on the department's website and follow on-screen instructions to complete required fields and save their updated address.
Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, "As the cost of living continues to rise, we are proud to deliver $595 million in tax benefits to hardworking New Yorkers. The EITC is a powerful tool with a long record of success in reducing childhood poverty and uplifting working families."
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said, "This will put money back into the pockets of hard working families who have been struggling with the already high cost of child care, along with rising costs at the grocery and at the gas pump. Our families have felt the effects of a global pandemic and now inflation, and we will continue working to provide the relief they need."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.