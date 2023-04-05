Good child care is hard to find and, for many years, it has seemed to only be getting harder.
The majority of our coverage area lies in what is defined as a “child care desert” meaning, there are not enough licensed and registered child day care slots to adequately serve the number of children living here.
For parents with young children who need to work to support their families, this is a big problem.
According to the Center for American Progress, in New York, 64% of all residents live in a child care desert. Rural populations in New York are even worse off — 73% of rural families are living in areas without enough licensed child care providers.
Last September, our area experienced the loss of Sissy’s Little Lambs daycare, sending many parents scrambling to find an opening elsewhere. Luckily, Yak’s Youth Center in Oneonta had just opened and could take in some of the displaced children.
Sissy’s Little Lambs was just one of the more than 3,500 New York regulated child care programs to have closed their doors for good between 2020 and 2022, exacerbating the availability crisis.
To make matters worse, child care costs have soared. The average annual cost of child care in New York is about $15,394 — exceeded only by Connecticut, Minnesota, California, Massachusetts and the District of Columbia. The U.S. average is $14,760 per year.
To put those numbers into perspective, tuition at SUNY Oneonta for New York residents is $7,070 per semester.
We do not blame child care programs for the high cost of attendance. The cost of operating a quality child care program is high and someone has to pay for that.
The combination of a lack of child care options and high rates puts families whose income is just above the threshold for assistance in a difficult position — forced to make incredibly difficult decisions.
Hochul’s office seems to recognize the position these families are in and is vowing to make child care more “affordable, accessible and fair in New York.”
We are pleased to see some real progress being made in that regard.
In August of last year, the state invested a whopping $7 billion in child care, resulting in an expansion of the child care subsidy program to allow those making up to 300% of the federal poverty level eligible for assistance paying for child care. That is up from 200% previously.
Now, a family of four, with a household income of $83,250, qualifies for help paying for child care. If all goes according to the governor’s plan, that threshold will rise higher still. Her plan is to raise the income limit to the maximum allowed by federal law — 85% of New York’s median income or $93,200 for a family of four.
The planned changes don’t stop there.
In January, Hochul proposed a statewide electronic solution to allow families to pre-screen for eligibility — and last month, she delivered.
The screening tool, which can be found at hs.ocfs.gov/CCAPeligibility, consists of a short questionnaire available in 12 languages to help families quickly determine eligibility. The idea is to streamline the application process by helping families find out if they are eligible and allow them to easily complete a universal application online rather than relying on a slow and flawed mail-in process. The Hochul administration believes simplifying the process will result in more successfully completed applications.
We are sure it will, too. The process of asking for help should never be so difficult it dissuades those in need.
Plans for 2023 also include benefits for child care programs themselves, not only families. After all, what use is helping families to afford child care if child care programs cannot afford to keep their doors open?
Hochul plans to use unspent federal funds to establish a Workforce Retention Grant Program for providers. Grants will be used to cover payroll tax assistance and support staff recruitment strategies.
Hochul’s proposed overhaul of New York’s child care system is much needed and long overdue.
Affordable quality child care represents a crucial piece of infrastructure communities like ours are lacking. Without it, New York will continue to see a decline in residents willing and able to work simply because they cannot afford to do that in our state.
