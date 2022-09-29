Editor’s note: This editorial originally appeared in the Sept. 26 Albany Times Union. We agree with its sentiments.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced funding to help New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority put security cameras in every subway car. It evoked that familiar push-pull feeling: wanting people to feel safe in public, but also wanting to protect privacy and fend off the normalization of a surveillance state.
On that front, frankly, the governor did not help.
“You think Big Brother is watching you on the subways? You’re absolutely right — that is our intent,” Hochul said. “That is going to give people great peace of mind.”
Nope, “great peace of mind” is not the takeaway there. If the governor isn’t clear on what’s troubling about her comment, it might be time for her to give “1984” another read. It’s a nightmare, not a handbook.
That said, we understand wanting to bring riders back into the subway by assuring them they’ll be safe. Note, though, that there are questions about cameras’ effectiveness as a deterrent; Gothamist reported last year that MTA added 784 cameras in 2020, but even as ridership fell steeply the subway did not see a proportional drop in crime. And as security experts have noted, surveillance has a disproportionate effect on communities of color because its use, and the use of its data, can be guided by bias. Law enforcement access to the MTA footage should be only for investigating specific incidents, not for general surveillance or padding facial recognition databases. Let’s keep Orwell in the realm of fiction, shall we?
Add more debates
Gov. Hochul has agreed to a single general-election debate with GOP gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin. The debate, hosted by Spectrum News NY1, would be held downstate, at Pace University, on Oct. 25.
The first of several problems here is that Zeldin says he won’t participate.
“This is absolutely unacceptable just how much contempt Kathy Hochul has towards New Yorkers that she is trying to pathetically get away with just one General Election debate over a month after absentee ballots start going out,” he said in a statement. “...It is important to have debates throughout the state to focus on issues specific to that particular region.”
Peeling back the partisan invective, we agree with the point Zeldin is making: One debate is not enough. New Yorkers deserve to hear more from the people who want to lead their state.
Full disclosure: The Times Union has been trying, along with Telemundo and WNBC, to organize a gubernatorial debate. Having more than one debate creates a deeper understanding of the candidates and their views, since different moderators will focus on different issues. And debates are different from stump speeches, TV ads and other candidate-controlled messaging: They require candidates to respond to live questions about issues, explaining how they’d apply their governing philosophy to a specific problem. And if a candidate tries to sidestep, the moderator’s there to nudge them back on track.
Participatory democracy has a lot of bugaboos: low turnout, cynicism, people who game the system. But it thrives on giving people good information so they can make informed choices. The alternative for voters is to automatically vote the party line, or — if they decide that they don’t know enough, or that there’s no real difference between the candidates — to skip voting altogether.
