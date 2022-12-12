Students and staff having fun is something we always want to see.
Administrators and staff at any school district can attest that it’s not always possible. After all, we’re talking about teenagers or younger dealing with everyday stress of school, as well as life. It’s more than a bit much to take at times. Often, one can see the focus and determination on their faces and know they are dialed in at that moment.
We still want to see those smiles.
School shouldn’t be only about grades and tests and the like. Students spend so many years inside the walls of elementary, middle, and high school, that they should also have fun. And sure, many participate in extracurricular activities that add to the enjoyment of attending school, but those events are usually after school.
We obviously take academics seriously. We strive to make sure our students have a well-rounded experience and are prepared for the world when they leave Sidney CSD.
As we enter the holiday season, it’s enjoyable to see our students and staff get into the spirit. In recent months, we’ve had many different activities happening within the walls of the school that have allowed students to not only let loose a little and have some fun, but to also learn. If there’s a teachable moment, we try to utilize that as part of the fun.
One example is Veterans Day. In our elementary school, we had a large celebration of local veterans. Veterans were invited to the school to take part in a variety of festivities. If they had a connection to a student, they were able to spend time with them. A parade took place through the halls of the school, where students lined the halls cheering and showing signs they had made. The smiles on the faces of the veterans were just as wide as the students. After the parade, an assembly took place, where students spoke about different aspects of the holiday.
The parade in the halls was the second of the year. Earlier, on Halloween, elementary students once again had the chance to march through the halls for two parades, allowing the upper grades to see the younger grades marching in costume, and vice versa. You can imagine how big the smiles were.
Students in the junior-senior high school aren’t left out. During the holiday season, members of Sidney Students Against Destructive Decisions are hired by the North Pole to serve as elves and they visit elementary classes to read and lead them in making crafts. It’s great to see the fun shared between the older and younger students.
Junior-senior students also have the chance to take part in a talent contest in school, again held by SSADD. The club works to make sure students are involved in as many activities as they can.
Finally, the junior-senior high school this year has instituted designating a Warrior of the Month to one student in seventh through 12th grade, for consistently showing #WarriorPRIDE. The winning students get treated to a breakfast and also are recognized in school, and on our district social media.
We continue to grow and expand. We’re proud of how well our students do academically, but we also hope these students find enjoyment in school. It can be a challenging and tough road for many, so being able to have fun while in school is a great way to make sure our students are engaged, happy, and part of the learning process.
Eben Bullock is superintendent of the Sidney Central School District.
