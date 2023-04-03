ALBANY — By expanding home care services, New York’s state government could save an “immense” sum by helping elderly people live independently in their own homes rather than paying for nursing home care many don’t need, according to a new report.
The report was issued by the Association on Aging, a group that advocates for county government Offices for the Aging.
Becky Preve, director of the Association on Aging, said state policymakers should stop prioritizing nursing homes over home care.
The study found that the cost of 40 hours per week of home care for older adults is 30% less than what it costs for a “low care” patient to remain in a nursing home.
“Without investment in a strong, high-quality workforce of home care workers, many older adults will continue being forced into nursing care — a higher expense for the state and a less favorable choice for most older adults,” Preve said.
For older adults needing fewer hours of personal support, or approximately 20 hours per week, the cost of home care is 65% less than the cost for staying at a nursing home, according to the study.
With the report estimating that 6% of New York’s nursing home patients are in the “low care” category, the association estimated the state could save as much as $500 million annually by supporting an expansion of home care services.
Preve told CNHI that an estimated 13,000 people are now on waiting lists for home care services.
Supporting home care programs, she said, “not only saves Medicaid dollars but it’s also the right thing to do for the aging population.”
Sue Ruff, advocacy director for the Southern Tier Independence Center, said local towns and villages also benefit when seniors have access to home care workers who provide the assistance that lets them remain in the homes they have kept for years.
“When you stay in your own home, your pension, your Social Security, stays in the community,” Ruff said. “You use your income to get your groceries locally and to pay your property taxes.”
“People want to be in their own homes because not only is it preferable for their dignity and their independence but also for their health,” she said.
The release of the report comes as advocates for home care workers step up their campaign for a final state budget to include legislation known as Fair Pay for Home Care.
The legislation would set the pay for home care workers at 150% of the state minimum wage. Supporters say New York is dealing with a chronic shortage of home care workers at a time when the population of New Yorkers needing such services is expanding.
Bill Hammond, director of health policy for the Empire Center for Public Policy, an Albany think tank, said he is skeptical of assertions that New York’s home care agencies need an expanded investment of state funds.
“New York already has the largest home care program in the country,” Hammond said. “We already have a program for keeping people out of nursing homes, and the fact it is not succeeding is a management problem. It’s not because we’re not putting enough money into it.”.
But Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, said he hopes the needs of the agencies providing home care services will be addressed in the spending plan now being negotiated.
“We’ve been beating this drum for years,” said Jones. “Now that we can actually see the numbers being released in this report, I hope it opens more people’s eyes to the need for the investments we should be making so not only can we get more home care workers but also pay them appropriately to take care of our neighbors and our loved ones.”
Assemblyman Joe Angelino, R-Norwich, said the home care agencies have struggled to fill job openings at a time when fast food restaurants are offering jobs at competitive pay.
“Helping the elderly or someone who is severely disabled is a difficult job,” said Angelino, suggesting the workers should be appropriately compensated for their dedication.
A state budget was supposed to be in place by last Friday. To keep paychecks to state employees in the pipeline, lawmakers on Monday passed legislation that extends by one week the budget passed a year ago.
That means a budget deal will have to take shape by April 10 or another budget extender will be on their plates.
The delay was sparked by the resistance of legislative Democrats to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s push to restore some of the discretion judges lost under changes made to the bail laws.
Hochul, in a statement Monday, said: “We must make real progress to make New York more affordable, more livable and safer.”
