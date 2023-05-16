Hyde Hall will open Saturday, May 27, and will begin “a season full of events, tours, concerts and new victories to share,” according to a media release issued Monday, May 15.
The historic site completed significant projects during the winter months that advance restoration efforts, increase what the museum can offer to the public, and further help diverse audiences explore, appreciate and understand history, the release said.
During the off-season, Hyde Hall proceeded with major restoration projects and completed the wood barn. Along with serving as an exhibit space, the structure expands Hyde Hall’s capacity to serve the community by hosting private events, weddings, conferences, workshops and lectures. A contra dance is scheduled for July 21 this season, the release added.
Within the mansion, Ann Low Cary Cooper Clarke’s suite saw initial restoration efforts that reinstalled the original wall and renewed the interior. At the close of last season, the dining room received “its impressive floor-to-ceiling French-style continuous draperies.” This completes the restoration of the dining room, making it the perfect setting for elegant private dinners or other events, the release said.
“Thanks to the support of donors and friends, Hyde Hall has more to offer than ever before. We’ve expanded our range of tours and events to include a folk music festival featuring local artists and a contra dance. With everyone’s help, Hyde Hall is a more vibrant place and a great, local venue for history, the arts and education,” Hyde Hall’s Executive Director John Maney said.
Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park will host the Hyde Hall and Glimmerglass State Park Block Party on June 10. The all-day event will celebrate the start of the summer season with more than 20 local organizations, live music, crafts, educational hikes, pet adoption opportunities and a chance to meet the Rolling Meadows Clydesdale, according to the release.
Visit HydeHall.org for more information.
