While I mostly object to my own aging, I occasionally wish I had been born a few years earlier. I think I missed out on a lot.
I think about it because of the recent 53rd anniversary of the Woodstock Music & Art Fair — the historic gathering of 400,000 people on the grounds of a farm in nearby Sullivan County in 1969.
A young co-worker once asked me if I was at Woodstock. I told him I was 6 years old at the time and my parents wouldn’t let me take the car.
I do have some vague memories of that time, though. I mostly remember the adults I knew complaining about hippies. I knew from older siblings of my friends that the musical aspect of the event was special — that some of the biggest acts in rock music were there.
It was not long after the civil unrest of 1968. The war in Vietnam was still going on and plenty of people were unhappy about it.
The gathering of so many members of the counterculture in one place worried the conservative residents of the area. They were sure it would devolve into riots.
But it never did.
That an event promoted as “three days of peace and music” lived up to that billing despite bringing so many free spirits into the same place is still amazing. There was rain that turned the festival grounds into mud. People ran out of food. Drug use was widespread.
But forecasts of mayhem proved wrong. Volunteers rallied to feed the masses. Hundreds of thousands of people left a heck of a mess behind, but nothing worse than that.
It was a defining moment for a generation and it has been appropriately commemorated.
We don’t have to rely on memory or even written accounts of Woodstock. The festival was the subject of an excellent film and an album of music that has taken its place among the most influential the nation has ever produced.
I was too young to understand that at the time, let alone appreciate it. But I sure came to appreciate it later.
Like much history, it comes alive again when someone new discovers it.
The site of the Woodstock festival is now home to the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a very nice performing arts center with a museum dedicated to the festival. I had occasion to be there a couple weeks ago.
Fun fact — the Woodstock festival did not take place in Woodstock. It was in Bethel, about 70 miles away.
There’s a modern amphitheater that is a far cry from the makeshift stage built in a farm field 53 years ago, though it sure would not hold 400,000 people. There are pavilions with food and beverage service. People don’t get in without tickets like they did in 1969.
But the creators of the new facility were careful to pay homage to the historic event that made it possible. The museum is a wonderful tribute to the sprit of the 1960s. Signs on the grounds help visitors imagine those three days that seem destined to live forever in American memory.
The site still draws big acts from many genres of music. Some of the original Woodstock performers return from time to time. It’s worth a visit, whether to see a concert or just to visit the museum and tour the site.
Woodstock is the cover photo of the story of an epoch in American history. It’s not the whole story, but it’s a piece people remember — perhaps because it was so much more pleasant than many other things going on at the time.
Yes, I’ve often wished I’d been a bit older during the ‘60s. The ‘70s, my real formative years, were not nearly as interesting.
And the music wasn’t as good.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.