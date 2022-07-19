Bassett Healthcare Network and Dr. Tommy Ibrahim have agreed to a five-year contract extension on the occasion of the president and CEO’s two-year anniversary leading the organization, according to a media release.
“I am so grateful for this opportunity to continue our mission-critical efforts to lead Bassett into the future and to continue serving our community with superb health care services. This region is my home now and the place where my wife and I want to raise our children and receive our own care,” Ibrahim said in the release. “Since coming to Bassett in the summer of 2020, I have been impressed by the quality of the caregivers and practitioners who expertly and caringly serve our patients, day-in and day-out.
“There is so much left to accomplish here, but most importantly, I am determined to see our transformation through, to becoming the best employer in the region. Our 5,000 employees deserve no less,” he said.
“Dr. Tommy Ibrahim has had a remarkably successful initial run at Bassett at a time when health care executives across the nation have been confronted by significant market turmoil and challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic which broke out at about the time of his arrival,” Bassett Board of Directors Chair Doug Hastings said. “Dr. Ibrahim has exceeded our expectations which were already high when he agreed to come to Cooperstown with his family.”
“Dr. Ibrahim has championed a number of visionary initiatives that have positioned our network well for growth and financial stability while advancing our mission to improve patient health and community well-being,” Hastings said. “Tommy’s strategic vision, work ethic, and calm resolve have been of immeasurable value.”
Ibrahim was named Bassett’s president and chief executive officer on July 13, 2020.
Jane Forbes Clark, Chair of the Bassett Medical Center Board of Directors, said she has “enormous respect for Tommy’s commitment to Bassett Medical Center and Bassett Healthcare Network,” adding she “believes that the mission going forward is well-served under Tommy’s leadership.”
Originally scheduled to expire in December 2024, Ibrahim’s contract has been extended through the end of 2029.
“The past two years were incredibly difficult, as we took important steps to create a sustainable foundation to build upon. I am deeply appreciative of our system and entity boards for their unwavering support. Our leadership teams and each of our caregivers and practitioners have done a masterful job to get us here, and we’re still only getting started,” Ibrahim said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.