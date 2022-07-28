Belmont Park to construct tunnels allowing infield access
NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park will hold its fall meet at Aqueduct during construction of vehicle and pedestrian tunnels that will allow access to the track’s 45-acre infield.
The New York Racing Association said the 28-day “Belmont at the Big A” meet begins Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 30. The two tracks are located 9 miles (14.4 km) apart.
NYRA indicated in its announcement that it will completely reconstruct the main dirt track and its two turf courses, which will also provide “the opportunity to consider the installation of a synthetic track in the future.”
NYRA said it expects training to resume next April and reconstruction will begin following the end of its 2023 spring-summer meet.
As part of the projects, a synthetic surface will be installed on the property’s quarter-mile pony track. It will provide an all-weather training option and give information and data on how a synthetic surface performs in the all-season climate at Belmont. Completion is expected in September.
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern N.Y.
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake.
The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out.
The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards.Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
“I blinked and then it was gone,” Marlett told Spectrum News. “Then I came outside and everything was gone. It’s sad, but everybody’s alive, everybody’s fine, which I’m really thankful for.”
Woman killed by late stepson’s dog on Long Island
ALBERTSON, N.Y. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman was fatally mauled in her backyard on Long Island by a dog that had belonged to her late stepson, according to police.
Nassau County police officers responded to a call early Wednesday afternoon from a man who said his wife was being attacked at their home in suburban Albertson, just east of New York City. The 7-year-old dog turned on a responding officer, who fatally shot it.
The woman, who was not identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told reporters at the scene Wednesday that the dog had been owned by the woman’s stepson, who died weeks ago in a motorcycle crash.
Ryder said it was unclear why the dog attacked the woman.
