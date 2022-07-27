NASA to send 2 more choppers to Mars to return rocks
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is launching two more mini helicopters to Mars in its effort to return Martian rocks and soil samples to Earth.
Under the plan announced Wednesday, NASA’s Perseverance rover will do double duty and transport the cache to the rocket that will launch them off the red planet a decade from now.
Perseverance already has gathered 11 samples with more rock drilling planned. The most recent sample, a sedimentary rock, holds the greatest promise of containing possible evidence of ancient Martian life, said Arizona State University’s Meenakshi Wadhwa, chief scientist for the retrieval effort.
There’s “a diversity of materials already in the bag, so to speak, and really excited about the potential for bringing these back,” she said.
If Perseverance breaks down, the two helicopters being built and launched later this decade would load the samples onto the rocket instead. The helicopters will be modeled after NASA’s successful Ingenuity, which has made 29 flights since arriving with Perseverance at Mars early last year. The chopper weighs just 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms). The new versions would have wheels and grappling arms.
NASA officials said Perseverance’s impressive performance at Mars prompted them to ditch their plan to launch a separate fetch rover.
Jeff Gramling, director of NASA’s Mars sample return program, said the revised path forward is simpler. Each helicopter will be designed to lift one sample tube at a time, making multiple trips back and forth.
“We have confidence that we can count on Perseverance to bring the samples back and we’ve added the helicopters as a backup means,” Gramling said.
NASA is collaborating with the European Space Agency on the retrieval mission. If all goes as planned, as many as 30 samples would blast off from Mars in 2031 and arrive at Earth in 2033. Lab analysis is needed to see whether any sample holds signs of microbial life that may have existed on Mars billions of years ago when water flowed on the planet.
New York moving ahead with ‘congestion pricing’ toll plan
(AP) — New York is inching toward becoming the first U.S. city to charge motorists an extra fee for entering its most congested areas.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said Wednesday a long-delayed environmental assessment should be released by federal regulators next month, to be followed by public hearings. The MTA also named the members of a board that will decide the plan’s pricing, discounts and exemptions.
The practice is commonly referred to as congestion pricing and has been used in cities including London, Singapore and Stockholm. In New York, motorists entering Manhattan below 60th Street would be charged a toll electronically. The revenue, estimated at $1 billion annually, would be used to back borrowing for capital improvements to the MTA’s subway and bus systems.
While ridership on New York’s subways has rebounded slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic and currently hovers around 60% of pre-pandemic levels, vehicle traffic at bridges and tunnels began to return to normal levels last year.
The tolls aren’t expected to be implemented until late next year at the earliest. New York’s Legislature approved a conceptual plan for congestion pricing in 2019 and it was initially projected to be in place in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.