Supreme Court: Biden can end Trump-era asylum policy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the Biden administration can scrap a Trump-era immigration policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration courts. It’s a victory for a White House that still must address the growing number of people seeking refuge at America’s southern border. The ruling will have little immediate impact because the policy has been seldom applied under President Joe Biden. He reinstated it under a court order in December. His predecessor, Donald Trump, launched the “Remain in Mexico” policy and fully embraced it. Two conservative justices joined their three liberal colleagues in siding with the White House.
Justice Department to investigate NYPD sex crimes unit
NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has launched a sweeping inquiry into the New York Police Department unit that investigates sex crimes following years of complaints about the way it treats crime victims. The civil rights investigation announced Thursday will review the department’s Special Victims Division to examine whether it engages in a pattern of gender-biased policing. Justice Department officials say they will be reaching out to community groups and the public to learn about their interactions with the division. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace says the NYPD has already taken steps to address concerns, but authorities want to ensure sex assault victims are treated fair in the future.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A U.S. official says the tractor-trailer at the center of a disastrous human-smuggling attempt that left 53 people dead had passed through an inland U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint with migrants inside earlier in its journey. The truck went through the checkpoint on Interstate 35 northeast of the border city of Laredo, Texas. The official spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Also Thursday, Hector Zamorano Jr., a U.S. citizen, made his initial court appearance as the alleged driver. And the Texas Department of Public Safety announced new inland vehicle checkpoints.
