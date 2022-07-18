Former NY official pleads guilty to fraud for storm aid
(AP) — The former supervisor of a small Catskill Mountains town ravaged by Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 pleaded guilty Monday to charges he fraudulently obtained nearly $25,000 in recovery aid for his business.
Kory O’Hara, who was the town supervisor of Prattsville, pleaded guilty in federal court in Albany to wire fraud.
In pleading guilty, he admitted that between 2013 and 2015, he obtained false invoices from a modular home business purporting to reflect construction work performed on his automotive garage, O’Hara’s Service Station.
The work was never performed. O’Hara then submitted false invoices and checks to fraudulently obtain grant money under a state revitalization program, according to U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman.
O’Hara faces up to 20 years in prison and will be required to pay $24,915 in restitution to the state.
O’Hara, 44, declined to comment outside the courtroom, according to the Times Union.
A co-defendant previously pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of offering a false instrument for filing, and the federal charges against him were dismissed.
Parks vehicle hits, kills man on Coney Island beach
(AP) — A man who was sleeping on the beach at Coney Island has been struck and killed by a New York City parks department truck. Police say the unidentified man was lying in the sand when he was hit by the parks department vehicle shortly before 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene. The death is under investigation.
9/11 families blast Trump invite to Saudi golf tour
(AP) — A group of Sept. 11 victims’ family members who have long accused Saudi Arabia of aiding the terrorists who carried out the attacks are condemning former President Donald Trump for hosting the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour at his New Jersey course later this month.
In a letter to Trump on Sunday, family members said they felt “extreme pain, frustration and anger” as a result of Trump’s decision to host the controversial Saudi-sponsored league at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey for three days starting July 29.
“The evidence against Saudi Arabia and its role in the attacks is more clear than ever and, despite knowing that, former President Trump has accepted their money and is allowing them to enter a state devastated by 9/11,” said Brett Eagleson, president of 9/11 Justice and the son of a World Trade Center attack victim.
Eagleson’s group has filed a federal lawsuit accusing Saudi Arabia of being complicit in the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001 and has sought the release of classified FBI documents related to the Saudis’ role in the attacks. The Saudi government has denied any involvement in the attacks.
