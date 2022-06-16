Police: Man confessed to killing journalist, guide
MANAUS, Brazil (AP) — A fisherman confessed to killing a British journalist and an Indigenous expert in Brazil’s remote Amazon region and took police to a site where human remains were recovered, a federal investigator said after a grim 10-day search for the missing pair.
Authorities said they expected to make more arrests in the case of freelance reporter Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira of Brazil, who disappeared June 5. None had been made as of Thursday, but police said a search for the boat the two had used was restarting. They gave no immediate explanation of a motive for the killing, but officials earlier suggested that Pereira’s work to stop illegal fishing in an Indigenous reserve had angered local fishermen.
At a news conference Wednesday night in the Amazon city of Manaus, federal police investigator Eduardo Alexandre Fontes said the prime suspect in the case, 41-year-old Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, told officers he used a firearm to kill the men.
“We would have no way of getting to that spot quickly without the confession,” Torres said of the place where police recovered human remains Wednesday after being led there by de Oliveira.
Pereira, 41, and Phillips, 57, were last seen on their boat in a river near the entrance of the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia. That area has seen violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents.
Phillips’ wife, Alessandra Sampaio, said late Wednesday that the discovery of bodies “puts an end to the anguish of not knowing Dom and Bruno’s whereabouts.”
Pereira’s wife, Beatriz Matos, expressed her grief Thursday, saying: “Now that Bruno’s spirits are strolling in the forest and spread on us, our strength is much bigger.”
Hurricane Blas forces Mexican port closure
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Blas whirled off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast Thursday, prompting a precautionary port closure in a region recovering from destruction brought by the season’s first big storm.
A tropical depression also formed off Central America and was forecast to become a tropical storm while moving closer to El Salvador and Guatemala, before veering away from land over the weekend. Authorities in El Salvador said a half dozen people had died during a week of rains influenced by Blas and other weather systems.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Blas had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) at midafternoon. It was centered about 210 miles (340 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo and it was heading to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).
Forecasters expected Blas to start weakening Friday night as it stayed over open waters and moved farther out into the Pacific. But they added that the hurricane was bringing dangerous surf to the Pacific coast.
The port captain of Puerto Escondido in the Mexican state of Oaxaca announced that the port was closed to navigation as of Wednesday afternoon.
The region to the southeast of Puerto Escondido was battered when Hurricane Agatha, came ashore near Puerto Angel on May 30 with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph). Authorities said flooding and mudslides caused by Agatha’s heavy rains killed at least nine people, with five others missing and suspected to be dead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.