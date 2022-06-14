Court rules against elephant’s advocates
ALBANY (AP) — Happy the elephant may be intelligent and deserving of compassion, but she cannot be considered a person being illegally confined to the Bronx Zoo, New York’s top court ruled Tuesday.
The 5-2 decision by the state Court of Appeals comes in a closely watched case that tested the boundaries of applying human rights to animals.
The zoo and its supporters warned that a win for advocates at the Nonhuman Rights Project could open the door to more legal actions on behalf of animals, including pets, farm animals and other species in zoos.
The court’s majority echoed that point.
The decision written by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said that a writ of habeas corpus, which is a way for people to challenge illegal confinement, is intended to protect the liberty of human beings and does not apply to a nonhuman animal like Happy.
The decision said granting that right to Happy “would have an enormous destabilizing impact on modern society” and “would call into question the very premises underlying pet ownership, the use of service animals, and the enlistment of animals in other forms of work.
Two judges, Rowan Wilson and Jenny Rivera, wrote separate, sharply worded dissents saying the fact that Happy is an animal does not prevent her from having legal rights.
The ruling from New York’s highest court cannot be appealed.
Happy was born in the wild in Asia in the early 1970s, captured and brought as a 1-year-old to the United States. Happy arrived at the Bronx Zoo in 1977 with fellow elephant Grumpy, who was fatally injured in a 2002 confrontation with two other elephants.
Sig Sauer sued overpistol’s random firing
(AP) — A pistol made by Sig Sauer and sold to law enforcement and civilians alike is prone to going off without the trigger being pulled, a defect that has led to dozens of injuries over the past several years, a U.S. Army veteran alleges in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
The veteran said his holstered Sig Sauer pistol discharged while he was going down the stairs, causing a serious leg injury. It was the latest in a string of litigation targeting the New Hampshire-based gun manufacturer over its P320 model.
The lawsuit, which was filed in Philadelphia and calls for unspecified monetary damages, recounted dozens of other alleged unintended discharge incidents involving that model, of which lawyers estimate there are about a half-million in circulation in the U.S.
The P320 “is the most dangerous pistol for its users sold in the United States market,” the plaintiff’s lawyers alleged in court documents.
Sig Sauer did not respond to requests for comment. The gun-maker has previously denied its pistol is defective.
George Abrahams, a 53-year-old Army veteran and painting contractor in Philadelphia, said his holstered P320 went off while he descended a staircase, causing “excruciating pain and bleeding,” he recalled in an interview Tuesday. The bullet tore through his right thigh, exiting above the knee.
Robert W. Zimmerman, Abrahams’ lawyer, represents plaintiffs in six other pending cases against Sig Sauer over the pistol, including in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida and Oklahoma.
In 2019, the unintentional discharge of a Philadelphia transit officer’s holstered P320 prompted SEPTA, the city’s transit agency, to remove all of its P320 handguns from service and replace them with Glocks.
Sig Sauer has settled at least one federal class action lawsuit involving the P320.
