Bill de Blasio will teach NYU course
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will return to his alma mater New York University for a teaching job.
De Blasio, who is spending the fall term as a teaching fellow at Harvard University’s schools of government and public health, will join NYU’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service as the 2023 Marnold Visiting Fellow, the university announced.
“Bill de Blasio’s presence offers students, faculty, and graduates an incomparable opportunity to learn from someone with enormous experiences and many hard-won successes in the political arena and in policymaking and management, Sherry Glied, dean of the Wagner School, said Monday.
Officials with the school said de Blasio will give talks and meet with students and faculty starting in January and will teach a graduate course in the spring.
De Blasio, a Democrat, left office at the end of 2021 after two terms as mayor of the nation’s largest city. He previously served as a City Council member and as public advocate.
NYPD: 20 cars stolen used in crimes
NEW YORK (AP) — Thieves stole 20 cars from a New York City dealership and will likely use the vechicles to commit other crimes, a top police official said.
The car thieves hit a Mistubishi dealership over the weekend, broke open a lock box that held keys and drove off with late-model cars, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Monday.
While some stolen cars are sold overseas, Essig said investigators believe the cars stolen from the Mitsubishi lot will be used to carry out other crimes.
“Our feeling is just based on the way crime is going, people taking these cars, they will use these 20 cars in multiple robberies and burglaries throughout the city, switching plates on and off and on and off,” Essig told reporters.
Employees did not realize the cars were gone until they came in Monday morning, the chief said. One of the stolen cars was recovered in Brooklyn, he said.
Wisconsin senator sued for fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man whose 5-year-old daughter and her mother were killed in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.
Brandon Fink, whose daughter Khaleesi Fink and the girl’s 27-year-old mother, Alyssa Ortman, were killed in the July crash, filed the lawsuit Friday in Ashland County (Wisconsin) Circuit Court, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. Court documents show that the family lived in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.
The lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, names Democratic state Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, another driver and three insurance companies as defendants.
Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers northwestern Wisconsin, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance in Ashland on July 22 and into the path of a car driven by Ortman, according to police. When Ortman’s car collided with Bewley’s, it spun across Highway 2 and was hit by a vehicle driven by Jodi Munson, 45, of Washburn. Ortman’s 5-year-old daughter was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Ortman later died at a hospital, according to police.
The Ashland police report, obtained by The Associated Press, says Bewley was distracted by her hands-free mobile phone at the time of the crash. The lawsuit alleges that all three drivers acted negligently.
Bewley’s spokesperson, Joey Huey, said the state senator would have no comment.
