Man arrested after fatal attack at German gay pride event
BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany said Friday they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal attack on a 25-year-old man at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster last month.
The victim, identified in German media only by his first name Malte, had come to the aid of other participants at the Aug. 27 Christopher Street Day event after they were insulted by an unknown man. The man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground.
The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and died early Friday, authorities said.
Police said they were able to arrest a suspect at the city’s main train station Friday after identifying him based on photos and videos provided by witnesses.
Prosecutors said they will ask a judge on Saturday to order the man kept in investigative detention on suspicion of bodily harm resulting in death.
The German government’s queer commissioner, Sven Lehmann, expressed shock at the death.
“Malte has died following a hate attack at the CSD Muenster,” Lehmann wrote on Twitter. “I’m stunned and sad. My condolences and deep sympathy go to his family and friends. Violence against queer people is a threat that we must all stand up to.”
Afghan mosque blast kills 18, including pro-Taliban cleric
HERAT, Afghanistan (AP) — An explosion tore through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 18 people. including a prominent cleric close to the Taliban, Taliban officials and a local medic said. At least 23 people were hurt.
The explosion in the city of Herat left the courtyard of the Guzargah Mosque littered with bodies, the ground stained with blood, video from the scene showed. Men shouted, “God is great,” in shock and horror.
The bomb went off during Friday noon prayers, when mosques are full of worshippers.
Among the dead was Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a prominent cleric who was known across Afghanistan for his criticism of the country’s Western-backed governments over the past two decades. Ansari was seen as close to the Taliban, who seized control over Afghanistan a year ago as foreign forces withdrew.
His death was confirmed by the chief Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. Just before the bombing, Ansari had been meeting in another part of the city with the Taliban government’s deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was on a visit to Herat. Ansari had rushed from the meeting to the mosque to get to the noon prayers, an aide to Baradar said in a tweet mourning the cleric.
Ansari’s brother, Habib ul Rahman, was also among those killed, according to Islam Jar, the governor of Herat province. Jar said another 23 people were wounded in the attack, updating an earlier toll.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s blast.
Last month, a bombing at a mosque in the capital Kabul targeted and killed a pro-Taliban cleric in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. IS has waged a bloody campaign of attacks on Taliban targets and minority groups, particularly Shiites whom the extremist Sunni IS considers heretics. It has frequently hit mosques with suicide attacks during Friday prayers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.