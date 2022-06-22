Giuliani associate seeks to avoid prison at June sentencing
(AP) — An associate of Rudy Giuliani who was convicted of campaign finance crimes at trial and later pleaded guilty to a separate fraud charge is asking that he be spared from prison at his sentencing next week.
Lawyers for Lev Parnas made the request to a Manhattan federal judge in papers that were filed publicly Wednesday. The papers were dated June 15 but were kept sealed for a week while redactions were agreed to.
Parnas, 50, faces sentencing June 29 after he was convicted in October at a Manhattan trial of six charges alleging he made illegal donations in 2018 to jump-start a new energy company and used the wealth of a Russian financier to donate to politicians who might aid the launch of a legal recreational-marijuana business.
In March, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud, saying that between 2012 and 2019 he conspired with another person to give investors false information about a Florida-based business, Fraud Guarantee. Fraud Guarantee was promoted as a company that could protect investors against fraud.
In their presentencing submission, lawyers for the Soviet-born businessman argued that their client deserves leniency in part because he cooperated with Congress, calling it “timely and material.” They said his efforts to cooperate with federal prosecutors were not successful.
“Apparently, the information Mr. Parnas wished to supply the Department of Justice in this case was information that it did not want to hear,” they wrote. “Prosecutors kept Mr. Parnas at bay for months before finally hearing his proffer. When they did, it was principally used to thwart his potential trial testimony, rather than to consider his attempt to provide substantial assistance in good faith.”
The lawyers said federal sentencing guidelines suggest Parnas could face from five to eight years in prison, depending on which calculation the sentencing judge accepts.
But they wrote that regardless of the calculation, a sentence of time served — roughly 12 days — would be sufficient.
NYC subways to be more accessible under lawsuit settlement
(AP) — New York City’s iconic subway system will become more accessible to people with disabilities under terms of a settlement announced Wednesday that resolves two lawsuits filed by disability rights advocates.
Currently only 113 of the 472 stations have elevators or ramps usable by people with disabilities, according to the federal lawsuit. Under terms of the settlement, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has committed to making at least 95% of the 118-year-old system’s remaining stations accessible by 2055.
About 80 stations are expected to be finished within the next five years, funded by $5 billion in the MTA’s transit budget that is dedicated to Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. Eighty-five more are scheduled to be completed by 2035.
“This is gigantic,” Stuart Seaborn, an attorney for Disability Rights Advocates, which argued for the plaintiffs, said Wednesday. “This is taking the largest subway system in the country, the most used subway system in the country, that now has about 25% accessibility, and bringing it above 95% over time.”
Pre-pandemic, weekday ridership on the New York subways averaged more than 5 million daily but fell more than 90%, according to the MTA. Ridership is currently between 60% and 65% of pre-pandemic levels.
Under the agreement, the MTA will dedicate up to about 15% of each five-year transit capital plan to station accessibility. That number could drop to 8% but no lower, if unexpected critical needs arise.
