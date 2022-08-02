Man charged with killing mother to remain detained
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars will remain detained pending trial, a federal judge in Vermont ruled Tuesday.
U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey Crawford denied Nathan Carman’s request to be released and ordered him held without bail, saying he is a potential flight risk and danger due to the seriousness of the charges, lack of strong family, employment or community connections “and his involvement with firearms and the ongoing feud with his family” over his late grandfather’s inheritance.
Crawford said the evidence regarding the loss of his mother at sea, and “the acrimonious dispute” with his aunts over the inheritance, as well as his purchase of AR-15 type weapons “are evidence that this is a volatile situation.”
Carman, 28, of Vernon, was charged in May with murder and fraud in the killing of his mother, Linda Carman of Middletown, Connecticut, during a fishing trip in which his boat sank. He was found floating in a raft and rescued eight days after departing from a Rhode Island marina. He pleaded not guilty in his mother’s death.
Prosecutors also have accused Carman of killing his grandfather, John Chakalos, who they say was shot in his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of a scheme to obtain money and property from his grandfather’s estate. Carman has not been charged in that case and has denied any involvement in his grandfather’s death.
Boy wounded in parade attack moves to rehab-focused hospital
CHICAGO (AP) — An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a parade on July 4 has moved to a rehabilitation-focused hospital after spending nearly a month in a Chicago pediatric intensive care unit. Cooper Roberts’ family said the boy was moved Sunday to the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab from the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital. The family’s statement released Monday said Cooper’s medical team will focus on physical and occupational therapy along with other rehabilitation and mental health services.
Cooper was among the 48 people wounded when a gunman opened fire on the Highland Park Independence Day parade. His twin brother, Luke, was hit by shrapnel, and his mother was wounded in the leg.
Seven people were killed.
Since the shooting, Cooper has undergone at least seven surgeries and is paralyzed from the waist down. In previous statements, his family said he required time on a ventilator and breathing tube after some of those procedures, and he experienced high fevers and other complications.
Each sign of progress has been celebrated in the family’s public updates: Cooper’s first time consuming liquids, the first trip outside the hospital doors in a wheelchair, trips to the hospital’s play room and a reunion with the family’s French bulldog, George.
Word of Cooper’s move to the rehabilitation hospital this week sparked another burst of financial support for the Roberts family. An online fundraiser reported more than $1.7 million has been raised toward Cooper’s care.
In a statement last week, their mother Keely asked people to continue praying for Cooper and Luke.
“Their lives are so much more and better than this terrible thing than was done to them,” she said. “Their lives are not a tragedy, they are a triumph.”
Lake Country prosecutors have charged Robert E. Crimo III with 21 counts of murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery, representing the seven people killed and dozens wounded in the attack.
New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising
(AP) — New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author.
State officials, however, said they will continue to censor one small part of the Pulitzer-prize winning book for security reasons. A two-page map of Attica will be removed from copies sent into the prisons.
Author Heather Ann Thompson, a historian and professor at the University of Michigan, sued the state’s prisons in March over the ban on her book “Blood in the Water: The Attica Uprising of 1971.”
Published in 2016, the book is one of the most comprehensive accounts of the uprising, where more than 1,300 inmates took over part of a prison in upstate New York to protest years of mistreatment. It ended when state troopers and guards shot tear gas into a prison yard before firing hundreds of rounds into the smoke.
In total, 32 inmates and 11 staff were killed, with no law enforcement officers put on trial for their role in the massacre.
“People have a right to read, and people have a right to history,” Thompson said in a statement when the lawsuit was filed. “We also have a right to have our books read. It’s a shame we live in a country where we censor people and ideas.”
She was represented in the lawsuit by the Civil Rights Clinic at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and the New York Civil Liberties Union.
Last week, the state attorney general’s office said in a letter to a U.S. judge in Manhattan that the ban would be lifted, but only in paperback copies where the map can be removed.
If a correctional facility rejects a request for an order of the book, prison officials are now legally obligated to send Thompson notice of that.
