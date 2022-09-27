Russia to transfer wounded in school shooting to Moscow
MOSCOW (AP) — More than a dozen people wounded in a school shooting in central Russia will be taken to Moscow for further treatment, authorities said Tuesday, a day after a gunman killed 17 people and wounded 24 others.
Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said a medical evacuation is planned for 15 of the injured, including 13 children and two adults. He said three of them are in critical condition.
The shooting in Monday took place in School No. 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 kilometers (600 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region, and was one of the deadliest school shootings in Russia. The gunman, a 34-year-old graduate of the school, killed himself after the shooting.
School shootings aren’t common in Russia, but have become more frequent in recent years.
A shooter killed six people in a university in Perm a year ago. Just months before that, a gunman opened fire at a school in the city of Kazan, killing seven students and two teachers with a registered weapon. A student at a college in the Russia-annexed Crimean Peninsula killed 20 students and himself in 2018.
Russian authorities last year sought to tighten gun regulations in the wake of the shootings.
Russia’s Investigative Committee identified the gunman in Izhevsk as Artyom Kazantsev and said he was wearing a black T-shirt bearing “Nazi symbols.” No details about his motives have been released, and an investigation is underway. But local officials said he was registered as a patient at a psychiatric facility.
Famed American ski mountaineer missing in Nepal mountain
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepalese rescuers in a helicopter were searching Tuesday for a famed U.S. ski climber a day after she fell off near the peak of the world’s eighth-highest mountain.
Also Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation on Mount Manaslu swept several climbers, killing a Nepali guide and injuring others.
Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit with her partner Jim Morrison when she fell off the mountain, according to Jiban Ghimire of the Kathmandu-based Shangri-La Nepal Trek that organized and outfitted the expedition.
Bad weather hampered rescue efforts Monday. But visibility was good in improved weather conditions Tuesday while a helicopter was hovering over the mountain for signs of the missing climber, Ghimire said.
Hundreds of climbers and their local guides were attempting to reach the summit during Nepal’s autumn climbing season.
All of the climbers caught in the avalanche Monday were accounted for. Some of the injured were flown to Kathmandu and were being treated in hospitals.
One of those injured, Phurte Sherpa, said there were about 13-14 people who were swept by the avalanche.
“One of our friends died in the avalanche and there has been efforts to retrieve the body but the rescue helicopter has not been able to do so yet,” Sherpa said. “Others injured ones have broken hands and feet.”
Sherpa and his brother were flown by a rescue helicopter to HAMS Hospital in Kathmandu on Tuesday. He said they were on their way to Camp Four to drop oxygen cylinders when the avalanche pushed them down to Camp Three.
Nelson, from Telluride, Colorado, and Morrison, from Tahoe, California, are extreme skiers who summited Mount Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest, in 2018.
“I am not sure about the whereabouts of the missing climber but her husband (partner) was with us during the search (today). We made two helicopter rescue attempts to find her but were unable,” Sherpa said.
Nepal’s government has issued permits to 504 climbers to attempt to scale high mountain peaks during the autumn season. Most of them are on Mount Manaslu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.