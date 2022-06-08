Upstate official resigns over voter fraud scandal
(AP) — An upstate New York Republican is being forced out of her city council post after pleading guilty to three federal counts of voter fraud and amid unfounded assertions across the country — mostly by some in the GOP — of widespread elections tampering.
The case involving Troy City Councilmember Kimberly McPherson, who represents a community northeast of Albany, the state capital, is one just few instances of documented voter fraud. Some Republicans have falsely charged that the 2000 presidential election was rigged in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.
As part of a plea deal, McPherson admitted to fraudulently casting an absentee ballot in last year’s primary election and two such ballots in the general election. McPherson’s name appeared on both ballots. She admitted to illegally filing absentee ballots in the names of two other voters.
McPherson was first elected to the City Council in 2015.
If a U.S. district judge accepts the plea, McPherson must resign her post within 30 days. She would also face as much as a year in custody — although the judge can impose a prison term as long as five years and a maximum fine of $250,000.
The Albany Times Union reports that other voter fraud investigations in the area are ongoing.
SUNY Cobleskill to partner with major cancer hospital
SUNY Cobleskill has announced a new affiliation agreement between its Histotechnician Associate’s program and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.
The agreement will give students the opportunity to complete their clinical training at MSK’s Mohs laboratory, surgical pathology laboratory and cytopathology laboratory.
According to a media release from the college, histotechnology is “a unique, specialized, and highly important area within the medical laboratory sciences.” Its focus is on the preservation of tissue and the preparation of microscopic slides for use by pathologists in patient diagnosis and treatment. The tissues may be obtained from an operating room, clinic, doctor’s office, emergency room or postmortem examination. Histotechnicians may also prepare frozen tissue sections that enable rapid diagnosis while a patient is actively undergoing surgery, the release said.
Through the agreement, candidate students will learn on-site at the Mohs laboratory, surgical pathology and cytopathology laboratory, working alongside histology technicians, Mohs technicians, Mohs surgeons and pathologists in the diagnosis and treatment of patients.
SUNY Cobleskill’s Histotechnician Associate in Applied Science program is a two-year curriculum that provides students with the academic and technical skills necessary for entry-level employment in the field of histotechnology, the release said. The college’s program is the only accredited degree-granting histotechnician program in New York state, and the first of its kind in the entire United States.
