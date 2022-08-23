Police hunt gunman who shot child
LONDON (AP) — A 9-year-old girl was killed Monday night in northwestern England when a gunman fired three shots at a man who forced his way into her home as he sought refuge from the attacker, police said.
Olivia Pratt-Korbel died at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool shortly after the shooting, which occurred about 10 p.m., the Merseyside Police department said Tuesday. The girl’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close her front door on the gunman, who wasn’t known to the family. “We need to find all who are responsible for this — not just the gunman. We need to find who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident,” Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said at a news conference.
Police said the incident began when an armed man fired at two other men on the street outside the Korbel home.
When Cheryl Korbel opened the door to see what was happening, one of the targets forced his way into the home, police said. The gunman gave chase, firing indiscriminately into the home as Korbel tried to bar the door.
The man who entered the home suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. Friends picked him up and took him to the hospital as Olivia lay dying. The gunman escaped.
Man dies in fall on Alpine summit
BERLIN (AP) — A man has died after falling from a peak in the Austrian Alps as he was trying to take a photo of a companion with whom he had reached the summit, police said Tuesday.
The 77-year-old German and his companion, a 63-year-old Spanish woman, hiked to the Greitspitze — a peak about 2,870 meters (9,400 feet) above sea level on the Austrian-Swiss border — on Sunday, police in Tyrol province said.
The man took a picture of the woman next to the cross marking the summit, then stepped back to take a photo from further away, they said in a statement. He lost his balance after apparently failing to notice that he was already close to the edge and fell down a roughly 60-meter (197-foot) rock face, sustaining fatal injuries.
Rescue services were alerted by a witness who was also at the summit at the time. The man’s body was recovered by a police helicopter.
