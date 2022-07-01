Biden discusses abortion access options with Dem governors
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Democratic governors Friday that he is “looking at all the alternatives” for protecting abortion access following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
One day after returning from international summits in Europe, Biden described the ruling as “tragic” and warned that Republicans could try to enact a nationwide ban on abortion if they retake control of Congress. He urged Democrats to elect at least two more senators so they could create an exception to the filibuster and codify in law the protections that had been provided under Roe v. Wade.
At least two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have blocked efforts to sidestep the filibuster. The party would need unanimous backing from the Senate’s 48 Democrats and two allied independents, plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, to make that rules change over solid GOP opposition.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul suggested that Biden consider having abortions performed at federal facilities like Veterans Affairs hospitals or military bases in states that restrict abortions.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Native American tribes, which have a level of sovereignty over their own lands, could also be valuable partners. “We’re in the process of looking at all the alternatives,” Biden said.
However, he did not make any announcements. Some activists and Democrats have been frustrated by what they consider an overly cautious approach from the administration, especially since the court decision has been expected since a draft leaked nearly two months ago.
The justice’s June 24 ruling overturned a 1973 decision that had declared a constitutional right to abortion. Each state will now determine whether the procedure can be performed.
Judge won’t dismiss parent lawsuit in Gabby Petito slaying
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit in which the parents of Gabby Petito claim that Brian Laundrie told his parents he had killed her before he returned home alone from their western trip.
The decision Thursday by Sarasota County Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll means the lawsuit can proceed against Christopher and Robert Laundrie. Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, contend the Laundries intentionally inflicted emotional distress in the case. Petito’s disappearance on the couple’s trip in a converted van and the subsequent discovery of her slain body Sept. 19 in a Wyoming national park became a national obsession, with attention later shifting to a search for Laundrie in a Florida nature preserve.
The FBI concluded that Laundrie strangled Petito, 22 — with whom he had previous domestic quarrels and violence — and that Laundrie fatally shot himself in the Carlton Reserve swamp after returning home alone Sept. 1. The lawsuit claims the Laundries concealed that their son had confessed to the murder from investigators and Petito’s parents while the search for Gabby Petito was ongoing.
Carroll ruled that a statement released by the Laundries’ attorney on Sept. 14 expressing hope that Petito would be found may have been “designed to create a false hope” when they knew she was already dead.
The Laundries deny the lawsuit’s claims. The lawsuit seeks at least $30,000 in damages.
Petito had been in regular contact with her parents and posted frequently on social media about their travels. The couple had a regular following before the murder mystery took hold.
