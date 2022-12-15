Unadilla man charged
State Police said a Unadilla man was arrested after he injured a person in a Unadilla business.
According to a media release, troopers from the Sidney headquarters arrested Jeffrey M. Bullis, 19, on Dec. 14 on misdemeanor charges of second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree stalking and third-degree criminal trespass.
Troopers were dispatched by Otsego County 911 to a report of a physical altercation at the House of Consignment on Main Street in the village of Unadilla, the release said. An investigation revealed that Bullis violated an order of protection by entering the business. Troopers said Bullis grabbed and shoved a victim, causing the victim to strike a window and door frame. A third person intervened, attempted to separate Bullis from the victim and held Bullis down until troopers arrived.
The victim went to Tri-Town Hospital for an evaluation of injuries. Bullis was also evaluated at the hospital for a complaint of pain but was released and processed by troopers. He was issued appearance tickets returnable at the Unadilla Town Court on Jan. 23, 2023.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, the release said.
State Police announce more charges for theft duo
State Police announce the duo arrested in connection with a theft at Curtis Lumber in Delhi have been charged in connection with other thefts in the Capital Region.
State Police in Troop G and Troop C arrested James Galarneau, 45, of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43, of Massena, on Monday Dec. 12, a media release said.
These arrests follow the investigations into separate shoplifting complaints from businesses throughout the Capital Region and in Delaware County, the release said. The investigation determined Galarneau and Laprade worked together to steal items from businesses more than 20 times beginning in June.
Galarneau was charged with for four counts of petit larceny, three counts of sixth-degree conspiracy and second-degree scheme to defraud.
Laprade was charged with four counts of petit larceny, three counts of sixth-degree conspiracy, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree scheme to defraud.
Both were arrested in Rotterdam and transported to the State Police barracks in Saratoga, Schodack and Stamford for processing, the release said. They were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to return to various courts on a later date and released, the release said.
