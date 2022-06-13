Attempted murder
suspect flees court
ALBANY (AP) — A New York man didn’t wait around to hear if a jury was going to convict him on an attempted murder charge.
Instead, authorities in Albany said, Michael Green fled the courthouse before the verdict was read Friday.
Green was found guilty after a weeklong trial. He had been charged with firing a gun in the direction of a house in Colonie in 2020 where several people, including children, were living.
Green had been out on bail during the trial. He faces up to 25 years in prison at sentencing, the Albany Times-Union reported.
Authorities warned the public that the 36-year-old Green, who also goes by the name Michael Edwards, should be considered dangerous.
Boy, 8, killed by
speeding motorcyclist
LAKE GEORGE (AP) — A man and an 8-year-old boy were killed when a speeding motorcyclist crashed into several pedestrians in upstate New York, police said.
The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday when a motorcycle heading north on Route 9 in Lake George veered onto a bicycle path and into a group of six pedestrians, state police said in a news release.
James Persons, 38, and Quinton Delgoteto, 8, both of Lake George, were killed in the crash. The motorcycle driver and one other pedestrian were hospitalized, police said. Three children who were part of the group were not injured.
A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist was speeding, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
The crash happened as a five-day motorcyle rally known as Americade was ending. The annual event draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Lake George. It was not immediately known whether the motorcylist who hit the pedestrians on Sunday was in the area to take part in Americade.
