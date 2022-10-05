Slain NYC emergency worker remembered as dedicated
BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A veteran New York City emergency services worker who was killed in an unprovoked stabbing was remembered by family members and colleagues Wednesday as being dedicated to helping other people.
Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, 61, was on duty last week when she was stabbed multiple times near her station in Queens. She was heading to a corner store to get something to eat. A 34-year-old man has been charged in her murder.
She was eulogized at her funeral as someone who responded to thousands of emergency calls in 25 years with the fire department, and as one of the first responders to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
“She was a hero then, she’s a hero now,” said Mayor Eric Adams.
The mayor told mourners at the funeral on Long Island that she was being posthumously promoted to captain.
Russo-Elling’s father, his voice heavy with emotion, described the horror of stumbling upon a security video of the attack online. He said he “couldn’t hear her cry out, ‘Mom, Dad! Help!’”
Authorities have not provided a motive for the attack.
Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard to leave shelter
BOSTON (AP) — The last of dozens of migrants shipped to Martha’s Vineyard last month are set to depart temporary shelter at a military base on Cape Cod for transitional housing by the end of the weekend, according to Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration.
The Venezuelan migrants were lured onto Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights to Martha’s Vineyard from San Antonio.
A lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston last month alleges the migrants were told they were going to Boston or Washington and were induced with perks such as $10 McDonald’s gift certificates.
Instead the migrants were flown to Martha’s Vineyard with no notice to local officials.
DeSantis, a Republican, has defended his decision to fly the migrants to the island saying they went completely voluntarily and — without evidence — that they were in awful condition when Florida got involved.
The planes with the migrants landed on Sept. 14. Two days later, 49 migrants were moved to Joint Base Cape Cod for shelter and humanitarian aide.
Of those, 14 have already left the base for opportunities in Massachusetts and elsewhere. The remaining 35 were working with case managers to develop more sustainable housing plans, according to Baker’s administration.
While on the base, the migrants were provided with temporary shelter, food, clothing and hygiene supplies, legal aid, and access to health care, mental health, crisis counseling services.
A community services organization on Martha’s Vineyard also helped provide financial assistance to those receiving shelter at the base.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.