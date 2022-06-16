Hinckley concert canceled after backlash
NEW YORK (AP) — A planned concert by John Hinckley Jr., who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been canceled even as Hinckley was freed from federal court oversight, the New York City venue that had booked the performance announced.
The Market Hotel in Brooklyn cited “very real and worsening threats and hate” in its announcement on social media Wednesday that it was canceling the July 8 concert.
The now 67-year-old Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the March 30, 1981, shooting of Reagan in Washington.
Reagan was seriously wounded in the assassination attempt, and his press secretary, James Brady, was permanently disabled.
Brady went on to campaign for gun safety legislation until his death in 2014. The Brady Bill that passed in 1993 required a five-day waiting period for handgun purchases and background checks of prospective buyers, and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence are named after Brady and his wife, Sarah.
Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington police Officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded in the shooting, which was motivated by Hinckley’s obsession with the actor Jodie Foster.
Man fatally dragged by NYC subway
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City subway rider died Thursday after his pants and foot got caught in the door of a train and he was dragged along the platform, police said.
The unidentified man was trying to exit a subway car in Brooklyn just before midnight Wednesday when he got caught in the door, a police spokesperson said.
The man was dragged across the platform and then onto the tracks, police said.
The operator of the next train managed to stop before hitting the injured man, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. The man, believed to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
A request for comment was sent to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
NYC says farewell to old subway cars
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s the end of the line for many of the old subway cars that remain in New York City rail yards.
When New York City put R-32s into service in the mid-1960s, people called the shiny new train cars “Brightliners.” Over several decades, millions of people have traveled on R-32s, but the days when the iconic stainless steel cars were used to transport passengers are long gone.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the New York City subway system, has removed all R-32s from the transportation network and replaced them with newly built R-179 train cars.
The R-32s are now being floated away to Jersey City, fated to be turned into scrap metal.
Several years ago, outdated NYC subway cars were placed in the Atlantic Ocean to create artificial reefs to protect the shoreline from flooding and provide habitat for sea life. But the stainless steel trains collapsed in the salt water, so scrapping the metal is now the preferred way to dispose of old subway cars.
On a recent morning, chains held 11 of the old R-32s atop flat railway freight cars. A crew at the 65th Street Yard in Brooklyn loaded them onto a barge affixed with railroad tracks and floated them to Jersey City.
From Jersey City, conductors will drive the old train cars by rail to Ohio, where a scrap company will recycle or discard them for reprocessing. For those mourning the R-32s, the company will save some of the parts for selling as memorabilia or collectibles, according to the MTA.
McDonald’s to pay France $1.3B settlement
PARIS (AP) — McDonald’s France and related companies have agreed to pay over 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to the French state to settle a case in which the fast-food giant was accused of years of tax evasion.
A Paris court approved the settlement Thursday, the French national financial prosecutor’s office said. McDonald’s said the settlement was the result of “productive discussions” with French tax authorities. The decision means a tax fraud investigation targeting the company, opened after a legal complaint by unions in 2016, will be closed.
The prosecutor’s office said McDonald’s France, McDonald’s System of France, MCD Luxembourg Real Estate and other related companies agreed to pay a total of 1.24 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in fines, penalties and back taxes to settle the case after years of negotiations. The company was accused of hiding French profits in lower-tax Luxembourg from 2009-2020, and reporting artificially low profits in France.
McDonald’s Corp. said in a statement that it had already paid 2.2 billion euros in taxes over that period. It did not comment on the accusations. “The majority of the anticipated tax settlement has already been accrued for” and was reflected in the company’s last quarterly earnings, and the remainder will be reflected in its second-quarter results, the company said.
