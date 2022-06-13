Six-time Pro Bowler Perkins dies at 84
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Don Perkins, a six-time Pro Bowl running back with the Dallas Cowboys in the 1960s, has died. He was 84.
The NFL team and the University of New Mexico, where Perkins was a standout player before his professional career, said Perkins died Thursday. No cause of death was revealed.
Perkins rushed for 6,217 yards in 107 games with the Cowboys from 1961-68, and is fourth on the team’s career list behind two Pro Football Hall of Famers — NFL career rusher leader Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett — and their current running back, Ezekiel Elliott. Perkins’ 42 rushing touchdowns rank fifth in team history.
Perkins missed the Cowboys’ inaugural season in 1960 because of a broken foot. He rushed for 815 yards in 1961, and finished third in the voting for NFL rookie of the year behind Mike Ditka and Fran Tarkenton. He had a career-best 945 yards rushing in 1962.
Born in Waterloo, Iowa, Perkins played for New Mexico from 1957-59. He was a team captain his final two seasons when the Lobos coach was Marv Levy.
“Don is one of the greatest Lobos, and certainly one of the greatest football players to play for UNM. He was a tremendous student-athlete, and he had a terrific career in the NFL, but he was more than that,” New Mexico athletic director Eddie Nuñez said. “He came back to New Mexico and worked for the state and was a tremendous ambassador for so many.”
Dem operative Grandmaison dies
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — J. Joseph “Joe” Grandmaison, a larger-than-life Democratic operative who ran numerous campaigns and served as an appointee under three presidents, has died. He was 79. Grandmaison died from the effects of Parkinson’s disease, his brother said.
Grandmaison led a number of campaigns and was an informal adviser on others. He was credited with counseling Democrat Bill Clinton to declare victory early in the evening in the New Hampshire primary. Clinton declared himself the “comeback kid” by taking second place, and went on to win the White House.
He grew up on working class neighborhood known as Crown Hill in Nashua, which shaped him. Grandmaison got his political start working on the campaign of Democratic presidential nominee George McGovern in 1972, then managed Michael Dukakis’ successful campaign for Massachusetts governor two years later.
Phil Grandmaison described his brother as a political fighter who made fast friends, even across party lines.
Later, Grandmaison served as President Jimmy Carter’s co-chair of the New England Regional Commission and Clinton’s director of the U.S. Trade and Development Agency. He twice served on the board of the Export-Import Bank under Republican President George W. Bush.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.