Troopers: Child dies in crash
State Police said a 3-year-old girl was killed Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash in the town of Plainfield.
According to a media release, troopers responded about 8:54 p.m. to a report of a serious accident on Frost Hill Road.
A preliminary investigation at the scene revealed that the vehicle, a 2004 Ford Expedition went off the roadway, struck an embankment and partially overturned, the release said.
The child, Amina Estrada, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Troopers said two adults and four children were transported to Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Utica for further medical care. They are at this time being identified as the driver of the vehicle — Amber Brown, 28, a Edgardo T. Estrada, 42, Malika Estrada, 3 months, Lareina P. Estrada, 1, Naazir Estrada, 3, and Maalik A. Estrada, 6. All of the occupants of the vehicle are from Rome in Oneida County.
The crash remains under investigation, according to the release.
State Police, Bridgewater ambulance, Otsego County ambulance, West Winfield ambulance and EMS, Edmeston ambulance, Unadilla Forks Fire Department and Emergency Squad, Edwards ambulance, West Edmeston Fire Department, West Winfield Fire Department and the Otsego County coroner all responded to the scene, the release said.
New COVID-19 dashboard unveiled in Otsego County
The Otsego County Department of Health announced it has created a new COVID-19 Dashboard.
The new dashboard includes a variety of information, some of which wasn’t shared before on the old one. The dashboard includes the number of total cases, the number of total deaths per year, the number of hospitalized cases, the number of positive cases reported within the past week, statistics about vaccination rates, what the community transmission level is and a link to information about upcoming vaccination clinics. There is also a color-coded map of the county listing the number of cases by Zip code.
According to the dashboard, the community transmission level is medium and there were 68 reported cases in the county from Oct. 23, through Oct. 29. It also said seven people were hospitalized during that time. There have been 7,978 cases so far this this year and 28 deaths. According to the map, the majority of the cases in the county have been in the Oneonta and Cooperstown Zip codes.
According to the dashboard, more than 7,000 residents 55 and older have received their second booster dose and 63.2% of the population is fully vaccinated, which equals 37,600 people.
Public Health Director Heidi Bond said the department received a grant to purchase the application. “It is a brand new dashboard,” she said in an email. “We hope to utilize it for other things in future such as influenza or anything new that may come along.”
To view the new dashboard, visit https://tinyurl.com/26nnm8wf.
DEC: Missing man found unlawfully harvesting wild ginseng
The Department of Environmental Conservation Police announced a Delaware County man, who was reported missing over the summer, was arrested after he was found.
According to a media release, the man was reported missing on Aug. 31, after failing to return home. Multiple law enforcement agencies searched for the man and his vehicle. A friend of the missing man spotted his vehicle on Sept. 1, on a private logging road in the town of Middletown. The DEC did not release the name of the person.
A Delaware County Sherriff’s Office K-9 tracked and located the missing person in good health, harvesting ginseng in a wooded area several hundred yards up the mountain from his vehicle, the release said. The man possessed two one-gallon bags of freshly harvested American ginseng.
ECO Woodin interviewed the subject to determine if he had permission to harvest on the private property, the release. While the man claimed he received permission years ago, the landowners told Woodin they had not given permission to harvest ginseng on the property.
The officer seized the two bags totaling 41 harvested ginseng roots and charged the man with harvesting ginseng without landowner permission, trespassing, and petit larceny, returnable to the Middletown Town Court, the release said.
New York’s ginseng program and laws exists to ensure the survival of the species in the wild, compliance with all federal and international laws and regulations, and the viability of New York ginseng as a valuable forest product. Wild ginseng can only be collected from Sept. 1 – Nov. 30. For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/54xbatsz.
Troopers hold underage drinking initiative in Chenango, Otsego counties
State Police held underage drinking initiatives in Chenango and Otsego counties and announced two businesses in Otsego County sold alcohol to minors.
According to a media release, two people were arrested during the initiative in Otsego County on Oct. 28. Alcohol was sold to a minor at Mirabito in Richfield Springs and Apple Mart in Cooperstown. An appearance ticket was issued to each clerk who sold alcohol to the minor.
Ten businesses were in compliance. They are: Parkview Liquors, Speedway and Stewarts Shop in Richfield Springs; Cooperstown Wine & Spirits, J&J Wine & Liquor, Mirabito, Rudy’s Liquor Store, and Stewarts Shop in Cooperstown; Kelly’s Liquor Store in Springfield Center; and Mirabito, in Cherry Valley, the release said.
All businesses checked Nov. 1, during an Underage Drinking Initiative in Chenango County were in compliance, the release said.
The 10 businesses in compliance were: Stewart’s Express and Smiley’s Stop N’ Shop in Guilford; B&W Wines & Liquors, Smiley’s, Sunoco/Country Store, Mirabito and Speedway in Bainbridge; Afton Country Store, Mirabito Quickway and Snake Bite Liquors in Afton.
During the initiative, retail establishments are checked using a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underage operative(s) who cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth if asked, the release said. When asked for ID, they must show their real ID. All New York State driver’s licenses are horizontal if the license holder is over the age of 21; if the license holder is under the age of 21, they are vertical.
