Buffalo house fire kills man, 3 daughters; mom hospitalized
(AP) — A fire ripped through a Buffalo home before dawn Monday, killing a man and two of his adult daughters and sending their mother to a hospital, firefighters said.
Officials are investigating what caused the blaze, which started on the second floor of a house near the North Buffalo neighborhood and spread to the attic. News station video showed flames shooting up from the side of the house and rising over the roof.
Firefighters found the victims in the attic and on the second floor, Fire Commissioner William Renaldo told reporters. The father, 53, and his 23-year-old and 27-year-old daughters were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said in a release. The mother, 53, was hospitalized for treatment for smoke inhalation. Renaldo said she is expected to recover.
A dog also died in the fire.
Five firefighters were hospitalized for various injuries and released later Monday.
Beaches reopen after shark attacks Long Island lifeguard
(AP) — Officials were using drones to watch for sharks Monday at some Long Island beaches after a shark attack injured a lifeguard.
Lifeguards also started work an hour early to scan the water for signs of sharks off Smith Point and Cupsogue beaches, Suffolk County spokesperson Nicole Russo said.
The beaches reopened at 10 a.m. Monday after being closed to swimming because of what county officials described as an unprecedented attack Sunday morning at Smith Point.
A lifeguard was playing the role of a victim during a training exercise when the shark bit him in the chest and hand, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Sunday.
The lifeguard was treated with stitches. “We have never had an incident like this occur. Hopefully, we never will again,” Bellone said.
