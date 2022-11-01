Road work continues in Oneonta
The Oneonta Department of Public Works announced construction will occur on River Street and Bugbee Road on Wednesday.
According to a media release, a private contractor will be working between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. in front of 55 River Street on Nov. 2, and 3. During this work, River Street will be reduced to one lane traffic.
The city of Oneonta will be replacing a catch basin on Bugbee Road near the intersection of Crestmont Terrace from 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. This section of Bugbee Road will be reduced to one-lane traffic, the release said.
The driving public is asked to obey all flaggers and temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Sherburne man killed in ATV accident
State Police announced a Sherburne man died in an ATV accident Friday, Oct. 28.
According to an email from Troop C Public Information Officer Trooper Aga Dembinska, State Police at Norwich and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to an accident involving an ATV at 5:26 p.m. An investigation revealed Trent D. Baker, 47, of Sherburne, was traveling north on Billings Road in the town of Sherburne when he failed to negotiate a turn into the driveway of his residence causing the ATV to overturn and land on top of him. Resuscitation efforts by members of his family and Sherburne EMS were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased by the Chenango County Coroner.
